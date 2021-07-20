NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Air Liquide vor Halbjahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 157 Euro belassen. Sie habe ihre Schätzungen für das operative Ergebnis (bereinigtes Ebit) leicht reduziert, schrieb Analystin Georgina Iwamoto in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Prognose. Für die zweite Jahreshälfte des Industriegaseherstellers erhöhte sie jedoch ihre Ebit-Prognose./mf/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.07.2021 / 21:32 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.