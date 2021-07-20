SMI 11’909 0.4%  SPI 15’320 0.3%  Dow 33’962 -2.1%  DAX 15’136 0.0%  Euro 1.0829 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’933 0.1%  Gold 1’817 0.2%  Bitcoin 27’084 -4.4%  Dollar 0.9182 0.0%  Öl 68.6 -0.2% 
20.07.2021 10:25:04

Air Liquide Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Air Liquide vor Halbjahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 157 Euro belassen. Sie habe ihre Schätzungen für das operative Ergebnis (bereinigtes Ebit) leicht reduziert, schrieb Analystin Georgina Iwamoto in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Prognose. Für die zweite Jahreshälfte des Industriegaseherstellers erhöhte sie jedoch ihre Ebit-Prognose./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.07.2021 / 21:32 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

