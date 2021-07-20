Air Liquide Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Air Liquide vor Halbjahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 157 Euro belassen. Sie habe ihre Schätzungen für das operative Ergebnis (bereinigtes Ebit) leicht reduziert, schrieb Analystin Georgina Iwamoto in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Prognose. Für die zweite Jahreshälfte des Industriegaseherstellers erhöhte sie jedoch ihre Ebit-Prognose./mf/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.07.2021 / 21:32 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Air Liquide S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Air Liquide S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
157.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
147.58 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6.38%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
146.86 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6.90%
|Analyst Name::
Georgina Iwamoto
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Air Liquide S.A.
|10:25
|Air Liquide Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.07.21
|Air Liquide Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.21
|Air Liquide Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.21
|Air Liquide Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.06.21
|Air Liquide overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:25
|Air Liquide Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.07.21
|Air Liquide Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.21
|Air Liquide Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.21
|Air Liquide Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.06.21
|Air Liquide overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.07.21
|Air Liquide Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.06.21
|Air Liquide overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.21
|Air Liquide overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.06.21
|Air Liquide Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.04.21
|Air Liquide Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.04.20
|Air Liquide Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11.02.20
|Air Liquide Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.02.20
|Air Liquide Reduce
|Baader Bank
|12.12.19
|Air Liquide Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.10.19
|Air Liquide Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:25
|Air Liquide Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.07.21
|Air Liquide Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.21
|Air Liquide Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.04.21
|Air Liquide Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.21
|Air Liquide Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Air Liquide S.A.
|146.86
|-1.41%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|10:57
|
Baader Bank
Nestlé Add
|10:56
|
Baader Bank
FUCHS PETROLUB Add
|10:54
|
Baader Bank
Bechtle Buy
|10:37
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
BNP Paribas Conviction Buy List
|10:25
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Air Liquide Neutral
|10:18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
BHP Group Buy
|10:15
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Alstom Neutral