16.02.2022 11:28:27
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 32 Euro belassen. Der Umsatz des Handelskonzerns habe sich besser entwickelt als die Profitabilität, schrieb Analyst Sreedhar Mahamkali in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung./edh/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.02.2022 / 07:57 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.02.2022 / 07:57 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
32.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
29.04 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10.19%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
28.93 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10.63%
|Analyst Name::
Sreedhar Mahamkali
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|11:28
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:57
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:55
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:48
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.02.22
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
