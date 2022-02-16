SMI 12’215 0.3%  SPI 15’444 0.3%  Dow 34’989 1.2%  DAX 15’431 0.1%  Euro 1.0531 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’152 0.2%  Gold 1’856 0.1%  Bitcoin 40’844 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9249 -0.1%  Öl 94.4 1.0% 
16.02.2022 11:28:27

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 32 Euro belassen. Der Umsatz des Handelskonzerns habe sich besser entwickelt als die Profitabilität, schrieb Analyst Sreedhar Mahamkali in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung./edh/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.02.2022 / 07:57 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.02.2022 / 07:57 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
32.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
29.04 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
10.19%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
28.93 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10.63%
Analyst Name::
Sreedhar Mahamkali 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

