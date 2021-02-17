SMI 10’832 -0.7%  SPI 13’531 -0.7%  Dow 31’523 0.2%  DAX 13’978 -0.6%  Euro 1.0801 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’717 -0.2%  Gold 1’790 -0.3%  Bitcoin 45’936 4.5%  Dollar 0.8956 0.4%  Öl 64.1 0.8% 
17.02.2021 11:42:19

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Der Einzelhandelskonzern habe die Erwartungen im vierten Quartal bei wichtigen Kennziffern übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Rob Joyce in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Der Ausblick sei so vorsichtig wie erwartet ausgefallen./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.02.2021 / 07:51 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy
Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
28.00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
23.21 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
20.64%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
23.83 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17.50%
Analyst Name::
Rob Joyce 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Analysen

11:42 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11:42 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:17 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold UBS AG
15.01.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.11.20 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) 25.38 2.92% Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

11:57 Kepler Cheuvreux
NORMA Group Hold
11:56 Deutsche Bank AG
easyJet buy
11:55 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
BAT buy
11:55 Deutsche Bank AG
BHP Group Hold
11:54 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Rio Tinto Neutral
11:53 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
11:53 Deutsche Bank AG
Vossloh Hold
11:52 Deutsche Bank AG
Siemens Energy buy
11:51 Deutsche Bank AG
Telefonica Deutschland buy
11:51 Deutsche Bank AG
QIAGEN buy
11:51 Independent Research GmbH
United Internet kaufen
11:43 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
AstraZeneca Sell
11:42 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
11:42 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold buy
11:35 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
11:34 Independent Research GmbH
QIAGEN Verkaufen
11:33 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Hapag-Lloyd Hold
11:32 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
BAT overweight
11:29 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Rio Tinto buy
11:28 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Nestlé Hold
11:27 Jefferies & Company Inc.
BAT Hold
11:17 UBS AG
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold Hold
11:16 UBS AG
Rio Tinto Neutral
11:16 UBS AG
Kering Neutral
11:15 UBS AG
Akzo Nobel Neutral
11:11 RBC Capital Markets
BAT Outperform
10:46 DZ BANK
LEONI Verkaufen
10:45 DZ BANK
Daimler Halten
10:32 Warburg Research
NORMA Group buy
10:31 Warburg Research
Beiersdorf Hold
10:30 DZ BANK
HELLA GmbH & kaufen
10:29 DZ BANK
ElringKlinger Verkaufen
10:29 DZ BANK
Continental kaufen
10:29 DZ BANK
BMW kaufen
10:27 DZ BANK
Schaeffler kaufen
10:25 DZ BANK
Volkswagen (VW) vz Halten
09:31 Deutsche Bank AG
Beiersdorf Hold
09:14 Bernstein Research
Kering market-perform
09:10 RBC Capital Markets
Kering Outperform
09:08 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Kering overweight
09:01 UBS AG
Fresenius Medical Care buy
08:38 Jefferies & Company Inc.
BHP Group buy
08:37 Baader Bank
NORMA Group buy
08:34 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Kering Conviction Buy List
08:28 UBS AG
Deutsche Börse Neutral
08:22 UBS AG
Knorr-Bremse buy
08:21 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Kering Hold
08:09 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Clariant Underweight
08:09 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
BHP Group overweight
08:08 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Valeo SA overweight