NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Der Einzelhandelskonzern habe die Erwartungen im vierten Quartal bei wichtigen Kennziffern übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Rob Joyce in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Der Ausblick sei so vorsichtig wie erwartet ausgefallen./mf/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.02.2021 / 07:51 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|25.38
|2.92%
