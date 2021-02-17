NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Der Einzelhandelskonzern habe die Erwartungen im vierten Quartal bei wichtigen Kennziffern übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Rob Joyce in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Der Ausblick sei so vorsichtig wie erwartet ausgefallen./mf/edh



