SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
08.01.2021 09:34:28

Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Adyen von 1900 auf 2100 Euro angehoben und die Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Die positive Einschätzung des Zahlungsdienstleisters fuße unter anderem auf einem noch stärkeren Wachstum des kontaktlosen Bezahlens, schrieb Analyst Mohammed Moawalla in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Für Adyen spreche zudem die hervorragende Technologie./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2021 / 00:13 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
2’100.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
1’720.50 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
22.06%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1’714.50 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22.48%
Analyst Name::
Mohammed Moawalla 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Adyen B.V. Parts Socialesmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Socialesmehr Analysen

09:34 Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.12.20 Adyen BV Parts Sociales Outperform Credit Suisse Group
10.12.20 Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight Morgan Stanley
17.11.20 Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight Barclays Capital
11.11.20 Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales 809.00 7.15% Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

09:00 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Dermapharm buy
08:59 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Beiersdorf Hold
08:58 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Roche Hold
08:56 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
CRH overweight
08:56 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LafargeHolcim overweight
08:54 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
BAT overweight
08:52 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
08:52 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Danone Neutral
08:51 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
GEA Underweight
08:49 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
STMicroelectronics Neutral
08:41 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Saint-Gobain overweight
08:40 Jefferies & Company Inc.
AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev buy
08:26 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Daimler buy
08:17 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
HeidelbergCement Neutral
07.01.21 Credit Suisse Group
LafargeHolcim Outperform
07.01.21 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
GEA Underweight
07.01.21 Credit Suisse Group
AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Neutral
07.01.21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Danone Neutral
07.01.21 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
MTU Aero Engines Underweight
07.01.21 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
SAFRAN Neutral
07.01.21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
EssilorLuxottica buy
07.01.21 RBC Capital Markets
Tesla Sector Perform
07.01.21 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
HENSOLDT overweight
07.01.21 Baader Bank
Fielmann add
07.01.21 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
07.01.21 Morgan Stanley
Barclays Equal-Weight
07.01.21 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LafargeHolcim overweight
07.01.21 DZ BANK
MTU Aero Engines Halten
07.01.21 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Alstom overweight
07.01.21 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Siemens overweight
07.01.21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy
07.01.21 Barclays Capital
BHP Group overweight
07.01.21 Barclays Capital
Rio Tinto Equal weight
07.01.21 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DIC Asset buy
07.01.21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
adidas buy
07.01.21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
TeamViewer buy
07.01.21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Software buy
07.01.21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
SAP buy
07.01.21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
07.01.21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Zalando buy
07.01.21 Independent Research GmbH
Commerzbank Verkaufen
07.01.21 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Deutsche Telekom overweight
07.01.21 Jefferies & Company Inc.
LafargeHolcim Hold
07.01.21 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Nestlé Hold
07.01.21 Credit Suisse Group
Société Générale (Societe Generale Neutral
07.01.21 Credit Suisse Group
Vodafone Group Outperform
07.01.21 Credit Suisse Group
Roche Neutral
07.01.21 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Beiersdorf Neutral
07.01.21 DZ BANK
Airbus Halten
07.01.21 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
LPKF Laser & Electronics buy