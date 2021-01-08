Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Adyen von 1900 auf 2100 Euro angehoben und die Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Die positive Einschätzung des Zahlungsdienstleisters fuße unter anderem auf einem noch stärkeren Wachstum des kontaktlosen Bezahlens, schrieb Analyst Mohammed Moawalla in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Für Adyen spreche zudem die hervorragende Technologie./mf/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2021 / 00:13 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Unternehmen:
Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
2’100.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs*:
1’720.50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22.06%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1’714.50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22.48%
|Analyst Name::
Mohammed Moawalla
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Adyen B.V. Parts Socialesmehr Nachrichten
|
31.12.20
|So schätzen Analysten die Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
|
30.11.20
|November 2020: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie (finanzen.net)
|
31.10.20
|Oktober 2020: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie (finanzen.net)
|
30.09.20
|So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
|
19.08.20
|Ausblick: Adyen BV Parts Sociales stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Adyen BV Parts Sociales mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
31.07.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie: Was Analysten im Juli vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
|
30.06.20
|Die Expertenmeinungen zur Adyen BV Parts Sociales-Aktie im Juni 2020 (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Adyen B.V. Parts Socialesmehr Analysen
|09:34
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.12.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.12.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|17.11.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.11.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:34
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.12.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.12.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|17.11.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.11.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:34
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.12.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.12.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11.11.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.11.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.11.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.08.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.07.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.02.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.01.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.10.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Halten
|DZ BANK
|21.09.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Halten
|DZ BANK
|21.08.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.07.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Neutral
|Oddo BHF
|16.07.20
|Adyen BV Parts Sociales Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales
|809.00
|7.15%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|09:00
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Dermapharm buy
|08:59
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Beiersdorf Hold
|08:58
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Roche Hold
|08:56
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
CRH overweight
|08:56
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LafargeHolcim overweight
|08:54
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
BAT overweight
|08:52
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|08:52
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Danone Neutral
|08:51
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
GEA Underweight
|08:49
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
STMicroelectronics Neutral
|08:41
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Saint-Gobain overweight
|08:40
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev buy
|08:26
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Daimler buy
|08:17
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
HeidelbergCement Neutral
|07.01.21
|
Credit Suisse Group
LafargeHolcim Outperform
|07.01.21
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
GEA Underweight
|07.01.21
|
Credit Suisse Group
AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Neutral
|07.01.21
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Danone Neutral
|07.01.21
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
MTU Aero Engines Underweight
|07.01.21
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
SAFRAN Neutral
|07.01.21
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
EssilorLuxottica buy
|07.01.21
|
RBC Capital Markets
Tesla Sector Perform
|07.01.21
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
HENSOLDT overweight
|07.01.21
|
Baader Bank
Fielmann add
|07.01.21
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|07.01.21
|
Morgan Stanley
Barclays Equal-Weight
|07.01.21
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LafargeHolcim overweight
|07.01.21
|
DZ BANK
MTU Aero Engines Halten
|07.01.21
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Alstom overweight
|07.01.21
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Siemens overweight
|07.01.21
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US buy
|07.01.21
|
Barclays Capital
BHP Group overweight
|07.01.21
|
Barclays Capital
Rio Tinto Equal weight
|07.01.21
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DIC Asset buy
|07.01.21
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
adidas buy
|07.01.21
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
TeamViewer buy
|07.01.21
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Software buy
|07.01.21
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
SAP buy
|07.01.21
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
|07.01.21
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Zalando buy
|07.01.21
|
Independent Research GmbH
Commerzbank Verkaufen
|07.01.21
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Deutsche Telekom overweight
|07.01.21
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
LafargeHolcim Hold
|07.01.21
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Nestlé Hold
|07.01.21
|
Credit Suisse Group
Société Générale (Societe Generale Neutral
|07.01.21
|
Credit Suisse Group
Vodafone Group Outperform
|07.01.21
|
Credit Suisse Group
Roche Neutral
|07.01.21
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Beiersdorf Neutral
|07.01.21
|
DZ BANK
Airbus Halten
|07.01.21
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
LPKF Laser & Electronics buy