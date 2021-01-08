NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Adyen von 1900 auf 2100 Euro angehoben und die Aktie auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Die positive Einschätzung des Zahlungsdienstleisters fuße unter anderem auf einem noch stärkeren Wachstum des kontaktlosen Bezahlens, schrieb Analyst Mohammed Moawalla in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Für Adyen spreche zudem die hervorragende Technologie./mf/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.01.2021 / 00:13 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.