ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Yara auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 310 norwegische Kronen belassen. Den Löwenanteil am Wachstum der weltweiten Getreideproduktion stellten weiterhin Sojabohnen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der geringere Düngerverbrauch für Sojabohnen sei zwar kein neues Thema, aber nach wie vor negativ für Yara./ck/ag



Datum der Analyse: 12.03.2018



