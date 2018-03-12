12.03.2018 15:19:49
Yara International ASA Sell
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Yara auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 310 norwegische Kronen belassen. Den Löwenanteil am Wachstum der weltweiten Getreideproduktion stellten weiterhin Sojabohnen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der geringere Düngerverbrauch für Sojabohnen sei zwar kein neues Thema, aber nach wie vor negativ für Yara./ck/ag
Datum der Analyse: 12.03.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA Sell
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
310.00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
344.00 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-9.88%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
341.80 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-9.30%
|Analyst Name::
Andrew Stott
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Yara International ASAmehr Nachrichten
|
15.07.16
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Citigroup hebt Yara auf 'Neutral' (dpa-afx)
|
04.07.16
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Yara auf 275 Kronen - 'Neutral' (dpa-afx)
|
23.06.16
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein senkt Ziel für Yara auf 270 Kronen - 'Market-Perform' (dpa-afx)
|
09.01.15
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank hebt Yara auf 'Hold' - Ziel 330 Kronen (dpa-afx)
|
17.10.14
|Düngemittel-Fusion von Yara und CF Industries gescheitert (AWP)
|
19.10.12
|Yara: Gewinn geht zurück (Aktiencheck)
|
18.07.12
|Yara: Gewinn im zweiten Quartal legt zu (Aktiencheck)
|
27.04.12
|Yara: Gewinn im ersten Quartal legt zu (Aktiencheck)
Analysen zu Yara International ASAmehr Analysen
|12.03.18
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|13.02.18
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|13.02.18
|Yara International ASA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.02.18
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.02.18
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12.03.18
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|13.02.18
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|13.02.18
|Yara International ASA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.02.18
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.02.18
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13.02.18
|Yara International ASA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.01.18
|Yara International ASA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.11.17
|Yara International ASA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.10.17
|Yara International ASA Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.10.17
|Yara International ASA Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.18
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|13.02.18
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|05.02.18
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|29.01.18
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|19.12.17
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|12.02.18
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.02.18
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.02.18
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.01.18
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.01.18
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Yara International ASA
|43.00
|-9.66%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|12.03.18
|
Wolfe Research
Ulta Beauty Outperform
|12.03.18
|
Bernstein Research
Evonik Outperform
|12.03.18
|
S&P Capital IQ
EON Hold
|12.03.18
|
Barclays Capital
Mirati Therapeutics overweight
|12.03.18
|
Barclays Capital
Discovery Communication a Equal weight
|12.03.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
McDonalds overweight
|12.03.18
|
Credit Suisse Group
easyJet Outperform
|12.03.18
|
UBS AG
Yara International ASA Sell
|12.03.18
|
UBS AG
Wirecard buy
|12.03.18
|
UBS AG
STMicroelectronics Sell
|12.03.18
|
DZ BANK
RWE Halten
|12.03.18
|
UBS AG
Nokia buy
|12.03.18
|
UBS AG
Schaeffler Sell
|12.03.18
|
UBS AG
Software Neutral
|12.03.18
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Voyager Therapeutics Neutral
|12.03.18
|
DZ BANK
EON kaufen
|12.03.18
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Adherex Technologies Outperform
|12.03.18
|
UBS AG
Merck buy
|12.03.18
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
innogy Hold
|12.03.18
|
DZ BANK
innogy Halten
|12.03.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Reckitt Benckiser overweight
|12.03.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LOréal overweight
|12.03.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Givaudan overweight
|12.03.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Unilever Neutral
|12.03.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Henkel vz Neutral
|12.03.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Danone Neutral
|12.03.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Beiersdorf Underweight
|12.03.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Unilever Neutral
|12.03.18
|
S&P Capital IQ
STADA Sell
|12.03.18
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1&1 Drillisch buy
|12.03.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Adobe Buy
|12.03.18
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
United Internet buy
|12.03.18
|
The Benchmark Company
Pegasystems Buy
|12.03.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ASML NV Conviction Buy List
|12.03.18
|
DZ BANK
Deutsche Post kaufen
|12.03.18
|
S&P Capital IQ
RWE Strong Buy
|12.03.18
|
R. F. Lafferty
Despegarcom Buy
|12.03.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
|12.03.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
JCDecaux buy
|12.03.18
|
Independent Research GmbH
Pfeiffer Vacuum neutral
|12.03.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
National Grid Hold
|12.03.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Fortum Sell
|12.03.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
CRH buy
|12.03.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
LafargeHolcim Neutral
|12.03.18
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Jernigan Capital Buy
|12.03.18
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
National Retail Properties Buy
|12.03.18
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Gladstone Commercial Neutral
|12.03.18
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Clipper Realty Buy
|12.03.18
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Invitation Homes Buy
|12.03.18
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
American Homes 4 Rent (A) Buy