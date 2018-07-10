10.07.2018 15:16:37

XPO Logistics Buy

Der Analyst R. F. Lafferty hat die Einstufung für XPO Logistics Inc auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 125 USD belassen.
Zusammenfassung: XPO Logistics Inc Buy
Unternehmen:
XPO Logistics Inc 		Analyst:
R. F. Lafferty 		Kursziel:
$ 125.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
88.39 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
41.42%
Rating update:
initiated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 103.50 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20.77%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

15:16 XPO Logistics Buy R. F. Lafferty
19.06.18 XPO Logistics Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
24.05.18 XPO Logistics Outperform Cowen and Company, LLC
04.05.18 XPO Logistics Outperform Cowen and Company, LLC
09.02.18 XPO Logistics Outperform Cowen and Company, LLC

