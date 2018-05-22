Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
22.05.2018 13:24:12
World Wrestling Entertainment Buy
Der Analyst Needham & Company, LLC hat das Kursziel für World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. von 45 auf 70 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Buy
|Unternehmen:
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.
|Analyst:
Needham & Company, LLC
|Kursziel:
$ 70.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
49.12 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
42.51%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 57.86
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20.98%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
|World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.
|57.81
|13.83%
