22.05.2018 13:24:12

World Wrestling Entertainment Buy

Der Analyst Needham & Company, LLC hat das Kursziel für World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. von 45 auf 70 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Buy
Unternehmen:
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 		Analyst:
Needham & Company, LLC 		Kursziel:
$ 70.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
49.12 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
42.51%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 57.86 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20.98%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

Analysen zu World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

13:24 World Wrestling Entertainment Buy Needham & Company, LLC
04.05.18 World Wrestling Entertainment Hold The Benchmark Company
20.04.18 World Wrestling Entertainment Buy BTIG Research
07.03.18 World Wrestling Entertainment Buy Needham & Company, LLC
09.02.18 World Wrestling Entertainment Buy The Benchmark Company

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 57.81 13.83%

