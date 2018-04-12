NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Wirecard-Aktie nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal 2017 auf der "Conviction Buy List" mit einem Kursziel von 135 Euro belassen. Der Zahlungsabwickler habe ein gutes Zahlenwerk vorgelegt sowie die Geschäftsziele für 2018 und 2020 angehoben, schrieb Analyst Mohammed Moawalla in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies unterstreiche die gute Wachstumsdynamik des Unternehmens./edh/gl



Datum der Analyse: 12.04.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.