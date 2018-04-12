12.04.2018 11:24:01
Wirecard Conviction Buy List
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Wirecard-Aktie nach Zahlen zum vierten Quartal 2017 auf der "Conviction Buy List" mit einem Kursziel von 135 Euro belassen. Der Zahlungsabwickler habe ein gutes Zahlenwerk vorgelegt sowie die Geschäftsziele für 2018 und 2020 angehoben, schrieb Analyst Mohammed Moawalla in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies unterstreiche die gute Wachstumsdynamik des Unternehmens./edh/gl
Datum der Analyse: 12.04.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Wirecard AG Conviction Buy List
|Unternehmen:
Wirecard AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
135.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs*:
102.45 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
31.77%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
103.20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30.81%
|Analyst Name::
Mohammed Moawalla
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
|11:24
|Wirecard Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:17
|Wirecard buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10:59
|Wirecard buy
|Warburg Research
|11.04.18
|Wirecard buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09.04.18
|Wirecard Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wirecard AG
|121.60
|0.41%
