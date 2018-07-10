10.07.2018 16:07:23

William Lyon Homes A Outperform

Der Analyst Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. hat das Kursziel für William Lyon Homes Inc (A) von 32 auf 35 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: William Lyon Homes Inc (A) Outperform
Unternehmen:
William Lyon Homes Inc (A) 		Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 35.00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
20.04 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
74.65%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 23.76 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47.31%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

William Lyon Homes Inc (A) 23.76 0.21% William Lyon Homes Inc (A)

