Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
10.07.2018 16:07:23
William Lyon Homes A Outperform
Der Analyst Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. hat das Kursziel für William Lyon Homes Inc (A) von 32 auf 35 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: William Lyon Homes Inc (A) Outperform
|Unternehmen:
William Lyon Homes Inc (A)
|Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 35.00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
20.04 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
74.65%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 23.76
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47.31%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
|16:07
|William Lyon Home a Outperform
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|08.02.18
|William Lyon Home a Outperform
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|17.01.18
|William Lyon Home a Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.12.17
|William Lyon Home a Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|25.10.17
|William Lyon Home a Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.02.17
|William Lyon Home a Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|06.12.16
|William Lyon Home a Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
