05.07.2018 13:47:24

WellCare Health Plans Overweight

Der Analyst Cantor Fitzgerald hat das Kursziel für WellCare Health Plans Inc. von 235 auf 275 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: WellCare Health Plans Inc. Overweight
Unternehmen:
WellCare Health Plans Inc. 		Analyst:
Cantor Fitzgerald 		Kursziel:
$ 275.00
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
214.25 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
28.35%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 249.69 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10.14%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

13:47 WellCare Health Plans Overweight Cantor Fitzgerald
20.10.17 WellCare Health Plans Outperform BMO Capital Markets
05.04.17 WellCare Health Plans Buy Deutsche Bank AG
04.01.17 WellCare Health Plans Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

