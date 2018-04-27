27.04.2018 18:24:34

Walt Disney Market Perform

Der Analyst BMO Capital Markets hat Walt Disney von Underperform auf "Market Perform" hochgestuft.
Zusammenfassung: Walt Disney Market Perform
Unternehmen:
Walt Disney 		Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Market Perform		 Kurs*:
$ 99.29 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
upgrade 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

18:24 Walt Disney Market Perform BMO Capital Markets
17.04.18 Walt Disney Hold Pivotal Research Group
07.02.18 Walt Disney Buy B. Riley FBR, Inc.
06.02.18 Walt Disney Outperform Macquarie Research
09.01.18 Walt Disney Sell Pivotal Research Group

