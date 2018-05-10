10.05.2018 15:06:56
Walmart neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die amerikanische Investmentbank Wells Fargo hat das Kursziel für Walmart von 93 auf 85 US-Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Market Perform" belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor./tih/ajx
Datum der Analyse: 09.05.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Walmart neutral
|Unternehmen:
Walmart
|Analyst:
Wells Fargo & Co
|Kursziel:
$ 85.00
|Rating jetzt:
neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 82.40
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3.16%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 83.41
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1.91%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
