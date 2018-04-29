Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
02.05.2018 16:53:06
Walmart Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Stifel hat die Einstufung für die Aktien des Einzelhandelskonzerns Walmart auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 99 US-Dollar belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor./tih/la
Datum der Analyse: 29.04.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Walmart Hold
|Unternehmen:
Walmart
|Analyst:
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 99.00
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
$ 86.94
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13.87%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 86.79
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14.07%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|16:53
|Walmart Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|16:52
|Walmart Hold
|Morningstar
|30.04.18
|Walmart Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.18
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.04.18
|Walmart Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16:53
|Walmart Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|16:52
|Walmart Hold
|Morningstar
|30.04.18
|Walmart Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.18
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.04.18
|Walmart Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.04.18
|Walmart Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.02.18
|Walmart Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.02.18
|Walmart Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|21.02.18
|Walmart Outperform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|16.02.18
|Walmart buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.11.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.11.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.10.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.09.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.08.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16:53
|Walmart Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|16:52
|Walmart Hold
|Morningstar
|30.04.18
|Walmart Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.04.18
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.03.18
|Walmart Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|87.00
|-0.57%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|18:01
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
HollyFrontier Market Perform
|17:54
|
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Snap Perform
|17:18
|
Pivotal Research Group
Sysco Buy
|17:18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Deutsche Euroshop Neutral
|17:00
|
Seaport Global Securities
Verastem Buy
|16:58
|
Morningstar
Intel buy
|16:55
|
Morningstar
General Electric buy
|16:54
|
Morningstar
Amazon Hold
|16:53
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Walmart Hold
|16:52
|
Morningstar
Walmart Hold
|16:50
|
Morningstar
Pfizer buy
|16:49
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Microsoft buy
|16:48
|
Morningstar
Microsoft buy
|16:46
|
Barclays Capital
McDonalds overweight
|16:43
|
Macquarie Research
Apple Outperform
|16:40
|
Barclays Capital
Apple Equal weight
|16:39
|
Atlantic Equities
Apple Neutral
|16:38
|
Morningstar
Apple Hold
|16:36
|
RBC Capital Markets
T-Mobile US Outperform
|16:35
|
BNP PARIBAS
Kering Underperform
|16:05
|
Canaccord Adams
Apple Buy
|16:04
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Umpqua Neutral
|16:03
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Cathay General Bancorp Outperform
|16:02
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
TCF Financial Neutral
|15:57
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Nanometrics Buy
|14:53
|
UBS AG
Fortis Buy
|14:53
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
Aetna Overweight
|14:41
|
The Benchmark Company
Coherent Buy
|14:38
|
The Benchmark Company
Nanometrics Buy
|14:38
|
Credit Suisse Group
DWS (Deutsche Asset Management) Neutral
|14:37
|
HSBC
Apple buy
|14:37
|
The Benchmark Company
1-800-FLOWERSCOM Buy
|14:37
|
The Benchmark Company
Glu Mobile Buy
|14:28
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Zurich Insurance overweight
|14:26
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Novo Nordisk Neutral
|14:22
|
Maxim Group
Brinker International Buy
|14:22
|
Maxim Group
Apple Buy
|14:22
|
Maxim Group
Gilead Sciences Buy
|14:22
|
Maxim Group
Seagate Hold
|14:21
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Five9 Buy
|14:19
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Advanced Energy Industries Buy
|14:17
|
Needham & Company, LLC
II-VI Buy
|14:12
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Archer Daniels Midland Neutral
|14:09
|
BNP PARIBAS
Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
|14:07
|
BNP PARIBAS
HUGO BOSS Outperform
|14:07
|
UBS AG
Novo Nordisk buy
|14:02
|
UBS AG
Anheuser-Busch InBev buy
|14:02
|
Bernstein Research
Henkel vz Outperform
|14:02
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Anheuser-Busch InBev Underweight
|14:01
|
Bernstein Research
Beiersdorf Underperform