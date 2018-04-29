02.05.2018 16:53:06

Walmart Hold

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Stifel hat die Einstufung für die Aktien des Einzelhandelskonzerns Walmart auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 99 US-Dollar belassen. Dies geht aus einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts hervor./tih/la

Datum der Analyse: 29.04.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Walmart Hold
Unternehmen:
Walmart 		Analyst:
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 99.00
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
$ 86.94 		Abst. Kursziel*:
13.87%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 86.79 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14.07%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

16:53 Walmart Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
16:52 Walmart Hold Morningstar
30.04.18 Walmart Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
30.04.18 Walmart Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.04.18 Walmart Conviction Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walmart 87.00 -0.57% Walmart

