23.03.2018 16:04:10

Walgreens Boots Alliance Hold

Der Analyst Pivotal Research Group hat das Kursziel für Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc von 73 auf 69 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Hold
Unternehmen:
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc 		Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group 		Kursziel:
$ 69.00
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
53.47 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
29.04%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 65.95 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4.62%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc 65.00 -5.11% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

