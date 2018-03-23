Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
23.03.2018 16:04:10
Walgreens Boots Alliance Hold
Der Analyst Pivotal Research Group hat das Kursziel für Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc von 73 auf 69 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Hold
|Unternehmen:
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group
|Kursziel:
$ 69.00
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
53.47 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
29.04%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 65.95
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4.62%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
