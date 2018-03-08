Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
08.03.2018 19:06:13
Walgreens Boots Alliance Equal Weight
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat die Einstufung für Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 76 USD belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Equal weight
|Unternehmen:
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 76.00
|Rating jetzt:
Equal weight
|Kurs*:
55.74 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
36.35%
|Rating update:
initiated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 68.97
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10.19%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
