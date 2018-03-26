26.03.2018 19:54:19
Vossloh Sell
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus CFRA hat die Einstufung für Vossloh auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 35 Euro belassen. Es werde schwierig für das Bahntechnik-Unternehmen, seine Auftragsbücher wieder gut zu füllen, schrieb Analyst Firdaus Ibrahim in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Für das US-Geschäftsfeld Tie Technologies seien die bei der Übernahme vor einem Jahr formulierten Ziele eine große Herausforderung./ag/he
Datum der Analyse: 26.03.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
