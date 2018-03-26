26.03.2018 19:54:19

Vossloh Sell

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus CFRA hat die Einstufung für Vossloh auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 35 Euro belassen. Es werde schwierig für das Bahntechnik-Unternehmen, seine Auftragsbücher wieder gut zu füllen, schrieb Analyst Firdaus Ibrahim in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Für das US-Geschäftsfeld Tie Technologies seien die bei der Übernahme vor einem Jahr formulierten Ziele eine große Herausforderung./ag/he

Datum der Analyse: 26.03.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vossloh AG Sell
Unternehmen:
Vossloh AG 		Analyst:
S&P Capital IQ 		Kursziel:
35.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
39.50 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-11.39%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
39.70 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-11.84%
Analyst Name::
Firdaus Ibrahim 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

