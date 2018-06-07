ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die B-Aktien von Volvo von "Neutral" auf "Sell" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 155 auf 135 schwedische Kronen gesenkt. Der Marktzyklus in der Lkw-Branche stehe kurz vor seinem Höhepunkt, schrieb Analyst Markus Mittermaier in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Insofern sei das Profitabilitätsziel im Geschäft mit Lastkraftwagen außer Reichweite und die Preise dürften unter Druck geraten. Die Baumaschinensparte könne die Lücke nicht füllen./la/zb



