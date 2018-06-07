Volvo AB (B) Sell
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die B-Aktien von Volvo von "Neutral" auf "Sell" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 155 auf 135 schwedische Kronen gesenkt. Der Marktzyklus in der Lkw-Branche stehe kurz vor seinem Höhepunkt, schrieb Analyst Markus Mittermaier in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Insofern sei das Profitabilitätsziel im Geschäft mit Lastkraftwagen außer Reichweite und die Preise dürften unter Druck geraten. Die Baumaschinensparte könne die Lücke nicht füllen./la/zb
Datum der Analyse: 07.06.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Volvo AB (B) Sell
|Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
135.00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
14.90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
806.34%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
150.40 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10.24%
|Analyst Name::
Markus Mittermaier
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Volvo AB (B)mehr Nachrichten
|
24.04.18
|Lkw-Bauer Volvo verdient zum Jahresstart mehr (AWP)
|
31.01.18
|Nutzfahrzeughersteller Volvo verdient kräftig dank hoher Lkw-Nachfrage (AWP)
|
27.12.17
|Chinesischer Autobauer Geely jetzt auch bei LKW-Bauer Volvo im Boot (AWP)
|
20.10.17
|Volvo kann Gewinn dank starker Lkw-Nachfrage verdoppeln (AWP)
|
20.10.17
|Volvo profitiert von Lkw-Nachfrage - Gewinn verdoppelt (AWP)
|
20.07.17
|China und Westeuropa kurbeln Volvos Autoverkäufe und Gewinn an (AWP)
|
19.07.17
|Nutzfahrzeughersteller Volvo mit sattem Gewinnanstieg (AWP)
|
17.07.17
|Deutsch-französischer Panzerbauer schielt wohl auf Volvo-Tochter (Reuters)
Analysen zu Volvo AB (B)mehr Analysen
|07:30
|Volvo AB (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|25.04.18
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.18
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.18
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.04.18
|Volvo AB (B) Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|07:30
|Volvo AB (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|25.04.18
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.18
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.18
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.04.18
|Volvo AB (B) Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|21.02.18
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.17
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|20.10.17
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|S&P Capital IQ
|19.10.17
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|HSBC
|01.09.17
|Volvo AB (B) buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|07:30
|Volvo AB (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|17.04.18
|Volvo AB (B) Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|01.02.18
|Volvo AB (B) Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|26.01.18
|Volvo AB (B) Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11.01.18
|Volvo AB (B) Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|25.04.18
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.18
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.18
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.02.18
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.02.18
|Volvo AB (B) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Volvo AB (B)
|17.48
|0.00%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|10:32
|
Baader Bank
SAP buy
|10:31
|
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
AXA buy
|10:20
|
BNP PARIBAS
Air France-KLM Neutral
|10:14
|
Barclays Capital
Fresenius overweight
|10:13
|
UBS AG
Daimler buy
|10:12
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Aroundtown SA buy
|10:12
|
Bernstein Research
Fresenius Medical Care Outperform
|10:11
|
BNP PARIBAS
International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|10:11
|
UBS AG
Deutsche Bank Neutral
|10:10
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Assicurazioni Generali Sell
|10:08
|
UBS AG
K+S buy
|09:49
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
SAP Conviction Buy List
|09:48
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Zurich Insurance Conviction Buy List
|09:45
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Deutsche Bank Neutral
|09:44
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Swiss Re Neutral
|09:43
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
AXA buy
|09:29
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Bechtle Sell
|09:12
|
BNP PARIBAS
Lufthansa Outperform
|09:11
|
BNP PARIBAS
Ryanair Neutral
|09:08
|
BNP PARIBAS
easyJet Outperform
|08:33
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Ryanair Hold
|08:10
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
WACKER CHEMIE Hold
|07:47
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Glencore buy
|07:36
|
Credit Suisse Group
UniCredit Neutral
|07:35
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Orange overweight
|07:33
|
Credit Suisse Group
Glencore Outperform
|07:32
|
Credit Suisse Group
Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|07:30
|
UBS AG
Volvo AB (B) Sell
|07:30
|
HSBC
Deutsche Post buy
|06.06.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Daimler overweight
|06.06.18
|
Dougherty & Company LLC
Ambarella Buy
|06.06.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
|06.06.18
|
Gabelli & Co
CarMax Buy
|06.06.18
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Covenant Transport Market Perform
|06.06.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Ambarella Buy
|06.06.18
|
Bernstein Research
Intel market-perform
|06.06.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Guidewire Software Hold
|06.06.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
HelloFresh Neutral
|06.06.18
|
UBS AG
Sky buy
|06.06.18
|
UBS AG
Bayer buy
|06.06.18
|
UBS AG
Rio Tinto buy
|06.06.18
|
UBS AG
WACKER CHEMIE buy
|06.06.18
|
UBS AG
OSRAM buy
|06.06.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
AstraZeneca overweight
|06.06.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Roche overweight
|06.06.18
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
QIAGEN Hold
|06.06.18
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
ArcelorMittal buy
|06.06.18
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aroundtown SA buy
|06.06.18
|
UBS AG
Infineon buy
|06.06.18
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Alkermes Buy