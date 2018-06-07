07.06.2018 07:30:48

Volvo AB (B) Sell

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die B-Aktien von Volvo von "Neutral" auf "Sell" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 155 auf 135 schwedische Kronen gesenkt. Der Marktzyklus in der Lkw-Branche stehe kurz vor seinem Höhepunkt, schrieb Analyst Markus Mittermaier in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Insofern sei das Profitabilitätsziel im Geschäft mit Lastkraftwagen außer Reichweite und die Preise dürften unter Druck geraten. Die Baumaschinensparte könne die Lücke nicht füllen./la/zb

Datum der Analyse: 07.06.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Volvo AB (B) Sell
Unternehmen:
Volvo AB (B) 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
135.00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
14.90 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
806.34%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
150.40 SEK 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10.24%
Analyst Name::
Markus Mittermaier 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

07:30 Volvo AB (B) Sell UBS AG
25.04.18 Volvo AB (B) Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.04.18 Volvo AB (B) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.04.18 Volvo AB (B) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.04.18 Volvo AB (B) Underweight Morgan Stanley

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Volvo AB (B) 17.48 0.00% Volvo AB (B)

