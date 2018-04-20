20.04.2018 10:57:58

Vodafone Group Outperform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC Capital hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 270 auf 260 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Starke Schwankungen der Wechselkurse seien der wesentliche Grund hierfür, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Dann in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. So habe das Pfund zum Euro deutlich aufgewertet./bek/ck

Datum der Analyse: 20.04.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group PLC Outperform
Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
2.60 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
2.10 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
23.84%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
2.10 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23.72%
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Dann 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

10:57 Vodafone Group Outperform RBC Capital Markets
19.04.18 Vodafone Group buy UBS AG
19.04.18 Vodafone Group Outperform Credit Suisse Group
28.03.18 Vodafone Group overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.03.18 Vodafone Group overweight Barclays Capital

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vodafone Group PLC

