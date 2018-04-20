NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC Capital hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 270 auf 260 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Starke Schwankungen der Wechselkurse seien der wesentliche Grund hierfür, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Dann in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. So habe das Pfund zum Euro deutlich aufgewertet./bek/ck



Datum der Analyse: 20.04.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.