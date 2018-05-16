16.05.2018 14:41:05

Vipshop Buy

Der Analyst The Benchmark Company hat das Kursziel für Vipshop Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs) von 24 auf 19 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs) Buy
Unternehmen:
Vipshop Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs) 		Analyst:
The Benchmark Company 		Kursziel:
$ 19.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
10.04 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
89.24%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 12.24 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
55.23%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vipshop Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs) 12.37 2.40% Vipshop Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)

