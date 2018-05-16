Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
16.05.2018 14:41:05
Vipshop Buy
Der Analyst The Benchmark Company hat das Kursziel für Vipshop Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs) von 24 auf 19 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vipshop Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)
|Analyst:
The Benchmark Company
|Kursziel:
$ 19.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
10.04 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
89.24%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 12.24
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
55.23%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Vipshop Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)
|12.37
|2.40%
