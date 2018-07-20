20.07.2018 18:42:25

Veoneer Outperform

Der Analyst BMO Capital Markets hat die Einstufung für Veoneer Inc Registered Shs When Issued auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 55 USD belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Veoneer Inc Registered Shs When Issued Outperform
Unternehmen:
Veoneer Inc Registered Shs When Issued 		Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
$ 55.00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
44.92 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
22.44%
Rating update:
initiated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 50.81 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8.25%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

