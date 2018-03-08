08.03.2018 19:06:05

UnitedHealth Overweight

Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat die Einstufung für UnitedHealth Inc. auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 265 USD belassen.
Zusammenfassung: UnitedHealth Inc. overweight
Unternehmen:
UnitedHealth Inc. 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
$ 265.00
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 225.30 		Abst. Kursziel*:
17.62%
Rating update:
initiated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 224.73 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17.92%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

08.03.18 UnitedHealth overweight Barclays Capital
20.10.17 UnitedHealth Outperform BMO Capital Markets
19.07.17 UnitedHealth Buy Mizuho
18.04.17 UnitedHealth Buy Mizuho
05.04.17 UnitedHealth Buy Deutsche Bank AG

