08.03.2018 19:06:05
UnitedHealth Overweight
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat die Einstufung für UnitedHealth Inc. auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 265 USD belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: UnitedHealth Inc. overweight
|Unternehmen:
UnitedHealth Inc.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 265.00
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 225.30
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17.62%
|Rating update:
initiated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 224.73
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17.92%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
|08.03.18
|UnitedHealth overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.10.17
|UnitedHealth Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|19.07.17
|UnitedHealth Buy
|Mizuho
|18.04.17
|UnitedHealth Buy
|Mizuho
|05.04.17
|UnitedHealth Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|UnitedHealth Inc.
|216.00
|0.00%
