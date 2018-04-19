19.04.2018 13:14:34

United Continental In-line

Der Analyst Imperial Capital hat das Kursziel für United Continental Holdings Inc von 74 auf 77 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "In-line" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: United Continental Holdings Inc In-line
Unternehmen:
United Continental Holdings Inc 		Analyst:
Imperial Capital 		Kursziel:
$ 77.00
Rating jetzt:
In-line		 Kurs*:
$ 70.58 		Abst. Kursziel*:
9.10%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 70.58 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9.10%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

13:14 United Continental In-line Imperial Capital
11.01.18 United Continental In-line Imperial Capital
10.01.18 United Continental Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.12.17 United Continental Buy Standpoint Research
13.12.17 United Continental In-line Imperial Capital

