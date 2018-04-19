Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
19.04.2018 13:14:34
United Continental In-line
Der Analyst Imperial Capital hat das Kursziel für United Continental Holdings Inc von 74 auf 77 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "In-line" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: United Continental Holdings Inc In-line
|Unternehmen:
United Continental Holdings Inc
|Analyst:
Imperial Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 77.00
|Rating jetzt:
In-line
|Kurs*:
$ 70.58
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9.10%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 70.58
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9.10%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu United Continental Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu United Continental Holdings Incmehr Analysen
|13:14
|United Continental In-line
|Imperial Capital
|11.01.18
|United Continental In-line
|Imperial Capital
|10.01.18
|United Continental Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|18.12.17
|United Continental Buy
|Standpoint Research
|13.12.17
|United Continental In-line
|Imperial Capital
|13:14
|United Continental In-line
|Imperial Capital
|11.01.18
|United Continental In-line
|Imperial Capital
|10.01.18
|United Continental Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|18.12.17
|United Continental Buy
|Standpoint Research
|13.12.17
|United Continental In-line
|Imperial Capital
|10.01.18
|United Continental Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|18.12.17
|United Continental Buy
|Standpoint Research
|20.10.17
|United Continental Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|17.03.17
|United Continental Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|11.01.17
|United Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|13:14
|United Continental In-line
|Imperial Capital
|11.01.18
|United Continental In-line
|Imperial Capital
|13.12.17
|United Continental In-line
|Imperial Capital
|20.10.17
|United Continental Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|20.10.17
|United Continental In-line
|Imperial Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|United Continental Holdings Inc
|70.58
|4.81%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|14:03
|
Maxim Group
Dynagas LNG Partners LP Partnership Units Buy
|13:43
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Southern Copper Neutral
|13:23
|
UBS AG
Schneider Electric Neutral
|13:20
|
UBS AG
Rio Tinto buy
|13:14
|
Imperial Capital
United Continental In-line
|13:13
|
Imperial Capital
Travelport Worldwide Outperform
|13:12
|
Imperial Capital
Sabre Outperform
|13:05
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
zooplus Reduce
|13:03
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Merck buy
|13:03
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Continental buy
|13:00
|
UBS AG
Novartis Neutral
|12:59
|
UBS AG
ABB Neutral
|12:50
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Continental Halten
|12:46
|
Commerzbank AG
Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Reduce
|12:46
|
Commerzbank AG
Continental Hold
|12:45
|
Commerzbank AG
GEA Reduce
|12:41
|
Commerzbank AG
Merck Hold
|12:40
|
UBS AG
Enel buy
|12:36
|
Commerzbank AG
zooplus neutral
|12:35
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Swiss Re Neutral
|12:35
|
Warburg Research
Continental buy
|12:31
|
Warburg Research
TAKKT buy
|12:30
|
Warburg Research
STRATEC Biomedical Hold
|11:53
|
Credit Suisse Group
HSBC Neutral
|11:20
|
Commerzbank AG
zooplus Hold
|11:13
|
RBC Capital Markets
National Grid neutral
|11:12
|
Warburg Research
zooplus Hold
|11:11
|
Warburg Research
Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|11:08
|
Credit Suisse Group
ASML NV Outperform
|10:43
|
UBS AG
ASML NV buy
|10:40
|
UBS AG
Vodafone Group buy
|10:40
|
UBS AG
adidas buy
|10:37
|
Independent Research GmbH
Continental Halten
|10:28
|
Credit Suisse Group
Unilever Neutral
|10:27
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Novartis Hold
|10:22
|
Bernstein Research
Merck Outperform
|09:43
|
Bernstein Research
Novartis Outperform
|09:31
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Danone Hold
|09:28
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Merck Neutral
|09:19
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
zooplus overweight
|09:19
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Schneider Electric overweight
|09:03
|
Commerzbank AG
MTU Aero Engines buy
|09:03
|
Commerzbank AG
DEUTZ Hold
|09:01
|
Credit Suisse Group
Fraport Neutral
|08:56
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Unilever Neutral
|08:35
|
Credit Suisse Group
Vodafone Group Outperform
|08:35
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ABB Conviction Buy List
|08:34
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Schneider Electric buy
|08:26
|
Credit Suisse Group
Telefónica Neutral
|08:25
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ABB Neutral