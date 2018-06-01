01.06.2018 16:00:32

Union Pacific Market Perform

Der Analyst Cowen and Company, LLC hat das Kursziel für Union Pacific Corp. von 140 auf 153 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Market Perform" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Union Pacific Corp. Market Perform
Unternehmen:
Union Pacific Corp. 		Analyst:
Cowen and Company, LLC 		Kursziel:
$ 153.00
Rating jetzt:
Market Perform		 Kurs*:
$ 146.76 		Abst. Kursziel*:
4.25%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 146.92 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4.14%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Union Pacific Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Union Pacific Corp.mehr Analysen

01.06.18 Union Pacific Market Perform Cowen and Company, LLC
24.05.18 Union Pacific Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.02.18 Union Pacific Market Perform Cowen and Company, LLC
26.01.18 Union Pacific Neutral Seaport Global Securities
08.01.18 Union Pacific Buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Union Pacific Corp. 82.52 2.23% Union Pacific Corp.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

01.06.18 Laidlaw
Viking Therapeutics Buy
01.06.18 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
CompuGroup Medical Hold
01.06.18 BMO Capital Markets
Agnico-Eagle Mines Outperform
01.06.18 BMO Capital Markets
Silvercorp Metals Outperform
01.06.18 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Navient Outperform
01.06.18 Canaccord Adams
Zuor a Hold
01.06.18 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) kaufen
01.06.18 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Siemens Neutral
01.06.18 Cowen and Company, LLC
Union Pacific Market Perform
01.06.18 RBC Capital Markets
Dialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
01.06.18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Assicurazioni Generali Sell
01.06.18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Swiss Re Neutral
01.06.18 The Benchmark Company
Gamestop a Sell
01.06.18 Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Microsoft Outperform
01.06.18 RBC Capital Markets
Netflix Outperform
01.06.18 Needham & Company, LLC
Merit Medical Systems Buy
01.06.18 Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Amazon Outperform
01.06.18 Morgan Stanley
Alphabet C (ex Google) overweight
01.06.18 Morgan Stanley
Lufthansa Equal-Weight
01.06.18 Needham & Company, LLC
Square Buy
01.06.18 Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
CRH buy
01.06.18 Barclays Capital
Grifols overweight
01.06.18 UBS AG
Sasol Buy
01.06.18 Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Outperform
01.06.18 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
CIENA Buy
01.06.18 Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Outperform
01.06.18 Cantor Fitzgerald
Mazor Robotics Neutral
01.06.18 Cantor Fitzgerald
NuVasive Neutral
01.06.18 Cantor Fitzgerald
SeaSpine Overweight
01.06.18 Cantor Fitzgerald
Orthofix International Overweight
01.06.18 Cantor Fitzgerald
K2M Group Overweight
01.06.18 Cantor Fitzgerald
Globus Medica a Overweight
01.06.18 Seaport Global Securities
Ship Finance International Buy
01.06.18 Maxim Group
Stampscom Buy
01.06.18 Maxim Group
Pitney Bowes Buy
01.06.18 Canaccord Adams
Lululemon Athletica Hold
01.06.18 Barclays Capital
Lululemon Athletica overweight
01.06.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
UDR Buy
01.06.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Highwoods Properties Buy
01.06.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Franklin Street Properties Hold
01.06.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
EastGroup Properties Buy
01.06.18 Maxim Group
VMware Hold
01.06.18 Telsey Advisory Group
Lululemon Athletica Outperform
01.06.18 H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Buy
01.06.18 Warburg Research
CompuGroup Medical buy
01.06.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Lululemon Athletica Hold
01.06.18 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Workda a Buy
01.06.18 Needham & Company, LLC
Tesla Hold
01.06.18 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Lululemon Athletica Neutral
01.06.18 Telsey Advisory Group
American Eagle Outfitters Outperform

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB