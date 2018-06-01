Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
01.06.2018 16:00:32
Union Pacific Market Perform
Der Analyst Cowen and Company, LLC hat das Kursziel für Union Pacific Corp. von 140 auf 153 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Market Perform" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Union Pacific Corp. Market Perform
|Unternehmen:
Union Pacific Corp.
|Analyst:
Cowen and Company, LLC
|Kursziel:
$ 153.00
|Rating jetzt:
Market Perform
|Kurs*:
$ 146.76
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4.25%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 146.92
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4.14%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
|01.06.18
|Union Pacific Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|24.05.18
|Union Pacific Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|28.02.18
|Union Pacific Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|26.01.18
|Union Pacific Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
|08.01.18
|Union Pacific Buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Union Pacific Corp.
|82.52
|2.23%
