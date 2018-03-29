29.03.2018 19:07:18

Tronox Outperform

Der Analyst BMO Capital Markets hat die Einstufung für Tronox Ltd Class A auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 24 USD belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Tronox Ltd Class A Outperform
Unternehmen:
Tronox Ltd Class A 		Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
$ 24.00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
14.52 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
65.29%
Rating update:
initiated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 18.78 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27.80%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Tronox Ltd Class A

19:07 Tronox Outperform BMO Capital Markets
14.12.17 Tronox overweight Barclays Capital

