Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
23.05.2018 21:33:49
Toll Brothers Underweight
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat das Kursziel für Toll Brothers Inc. von 43 auf 39 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Toll Brothers Inc. Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Toll Brothers Inc.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 39.00
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
$ 39.90
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2.26%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 39.91
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2.28%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Toll Brothers Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Toll Brothers Inc.mehr Analysen
|23.05.18
|Toll Brothers Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.01.18
|Toll Brothers Buy
|UBS AG
|29.12.17
|Toll Brothers Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|25.10.17
|Toll Brothers Buy
|UBS AG
|13.07.17
|Toll Brothers Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.05.18
|Toll Brothers Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.01.18
|Toll Brothers Buy
|UBS AG
|29.12.17
|Toll Brothers Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|25.10.17
|Toll Brothers Buy
|UBS AG
|13.07.17
|Toll Brothers Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.01.18
|Toll Brothers Buy
|UBS AG
|25.10.17
|Toll Brothers Buy
|UBS AG
|13.07.17
|Toll Brothers Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.04.17
|Toll Brothers Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.05.18
|Toll Brothers Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.12.17
|Toll Brothers Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|23.02.17
|Toll Brothers Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.01.17
|Toll Brothers Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.12.16
|Toll Brothers Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.12.16
|Toll Brothers Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Toll Brothers Inc.
|39.59
|0.00%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|23.05.18
|
Barclays Capital
Toll Brothers Underweight
|23.05.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
OSRAM Neutral
|23.05.18
|
Baader Bank
Givaudan buy
|23.05.18
|
Baader Bank
Symrise buy
|23.05.18
|
Baader Bank
Wirecard buy
|23.05.18
|
Seaport Global Securities
WPX Energ a Buy
|23.05.18
|
Seaport Global Securities
Parsley Energ a Buy
|23.05.18
|
Seaport Global Securities
Newfield Exploration Buy
|23.05.18
|
Macquarie Research
ProSiebenSat1 Media Underperform
|23.05.18
|
Macquarie Research
Vivendi Outperform
|23.05.18
|
Commerzbank AG
Tele Columbus Hold
|23.05.18
|
HSBC
Iberdrola SA Hold
|23.05.18
|
Commerzbank AG
Grand City Properties neutral
|23.05.18
|
Citigroup Corp.
Yara International ASA Sell
|23.05.18
|
DZ BANK
Dürr Halten
|23.05.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ExxonMobil Neutral
|23.05.18
|
Citigroup Corp.
K+S Sell
|23.05.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Barclays Neutral
|23.05.18
|
Oddo Seydler Bank AG
EVOTEC buy
|23.05.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Intuit Hold
|23.05.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Zurich Insurance Conviction Buy List
|23.05.18
|
DZ BANK
CTS Eventim kaufen
|23.05.18
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Rheinmetall kaufen
|23.05.18
|
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Ctripcom Outperform
|23.05.18
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Micron Technology Strong Buy
|23.05.18
|
Maxim Group
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Buy
|23.05.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Dycom Industries Buy
|23.05.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Southwestern Energy Hold
|23.05.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Range Resources Buy
|23.05.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Quantenna Communications Buy
|23.05.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Gulfport Energy Buy
|23.05.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
EQT Buy
|23.05.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Eclipse Resources Hold
|23.05.18
|
Telsey Advisory Group
Urban Outfitters Market Perform
|23.05.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Comstock Resources Hold
|23.05.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Consol Energy Hold
|23.05.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Cabot Oil & Gas Hold
|23.05.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Antero Resources Buy
|23.05.18
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
CTS Eventim kaufen
|23.05.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Hold
|23.05.18
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Cesca Therapeutics Buy
|23.05.18
|
First Analysis Securities
Intuit Underweight
|23.05.18
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Freeport-McMoRan Buy
|23.05.18
|
Telsey Advisory Group
TJX Cos Market Perform
|23.05.18
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Silicon Motion Technology Market Perform
|23.05.18
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Silicon Motion Technology Market Perform
|23.05.18
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Cypress Semiconductor Outperform
|23.05.18
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Integrated Device Technology Outperform
|23.05.18
|
UBS AG
Schneider Electric Neutral
|23.05.18
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
FUCHS PETROLUB Halten