23.05.2018 21:33:49

Toll Brothers Underweight

Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat das Kursziel für Toll Brothers Inc. von 43 auf 39 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Toll Brothers Inc. Underweight
Unternehmen:
Toll Brothers Inc. 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
$ 39.00
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
$ 39.90 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-2.26%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 39.91 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2.28%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

