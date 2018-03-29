29.03.2018 19:04:42

The Chemours Outperform

Der Analyst BMO Capital Markets hat die Einstufung für The Chemours Co When Issued auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 68 USD belassen.
Zusammenfassung: The Chemours Co When Issued Outperform
Unternehmen:
The Chemours Co When Issued 		Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
$ 68.00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
37.38 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
81.92%
Rating update:
initiated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 48.63 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
39.83%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

19:04 The Chemours Outperform BMO Capital Markets
07.08.17 The Chemours Neutral UBS AG
09.05.16 The Chemours overweight Barclays Capital

