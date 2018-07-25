25.07.2018 11:04:41

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Texas Instruments von 89 auf 93 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Derzeit verlaufe das Geschäft des US-Halbleiterunternehmens noch hervorragend, schreibt Analyst Timothy Arcuri einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie des Instituts. Allerdings drohe eine zyklische Abschwächung zum Ende des Jahres, die negative Auswirkungen auf die Nachfrage aus der Industrie haben dürfte./mis/jha/

Datum der Analyse: 25.07.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Texas Instruments Inc. (TI) Sell
Unternehmen:
Texas Instruments Inc. (TI) 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
$ 93.00
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
$ 113.80 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-18.28%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 113.80 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-18.28%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Texas Instruments Inc. (TI) 112.00 2.75% Texas Instruments Inc. (TI)

