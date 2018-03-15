Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
15.03.2018 14:16:28
Tempur Pedic International Buy
Der Analyst Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. hat das Kursziel für Tempur Pedic International Inc. von 68 auf 65 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Tempur Pedic International Inc. Buy
|Unternehmen:
Tempur Pedic International Inc.
|Analyst:
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 65.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 49.22
|Abst. Kursziel*:
32.06%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 48.63
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
33.66%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
