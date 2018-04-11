NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Telefonica Deutschland nach leicht geänderten Schätzungen für die Ergebnisse auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 3,40 Euro belassen. Die Änderungen hätten keine Auswirkungen auf das Kursziel und die Einstufung der Papiere des Telekomanbieters, schrieb Analyst Joshua Mills in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./bek/ajx



