Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
11.04.2018 17:17:25
Telefónica Deutschland Sell
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Telefonica Deutschland nach leicht geänderten Schätzungen für die Ergebnisse auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 3,40 Euro belassen. Die Änderungen hätten keine Auswirkungen auf das Kursziel und die Einstufung der Papiere des Telekomanbieters, schrieb Analyst Joshua Mills in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./bek/ajx
Datum der Analyse: 11.04.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Telefónica Deutschland AG (O2) Sell
|Unternehmen:
Telefónica Deutschland AG (O2)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
3.40 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
3.79 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-10.29%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
3.79 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10.24%
|Analyst Name::
Joshua Mills
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Telefónica Deutschland AG (O2)mehr Nachrichten
|
10.04.18
|Telefónica: O2-Kunden können ihren Handyvertrag vorzeitig ändern (Golem.de)
|
04.04.18
|EZB trennt sich von Telefonica-Deutschland-Anleihen (Reuters)
|
03.04.18
|Fünfjährige Schuldentitel: EZB trennt sich von Telefonica-Deutschland-Anleihen (Handelsblatt)
|
26.03.18
|O2: Telefónica Deutschland soll eventuell verkauft werden (Golem.de)
|
23.03.18
|DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland AG (O2) (EQS Group)
|
23.03.18
|DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland AG (O2) (EQS Group)
|
23.03.18
|DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland AG (O2) (EQS Group)
|
23.03.18
|DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland AG (O2) (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Telefónica Deutschland AG (O2)mehr Analysen
|11.04.18
|Telefónica Deutschland Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.03.18
|Telefónica Deutschland Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.03.18
|Telefónica Deutschland Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.03.18
|Telefónica Deutschland buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.03.18
|Telefónica Deutschland buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|11.04.18
|Telefónica Deutschland Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.03.18
|Telefónica Deutschland Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.03.18
|Telefónica Deutschland Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.03.18
|Telefónica Deutschland buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.03.18
|Telefónica Deutschland buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|09.03.18
|Telefónica Deutschland buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.03.18
|Telefónica Deutschland buy
|Citigroup Corp.
|26.02.18
|Telefónica Deutschland buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.02.18
|Telefónica Deutschland buy
|UBS AG
|26.02.18
|Telefónica Deutschland buy
|Commerzbank AG
|11.04.18
|Telefónica Deutschland Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.03.18
|Telefónica Deutschland Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|27.02.18
|Telefónica Deutschland Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.02.18
|Telefónica Deutschland Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.02.18
|Telefónica Deutschland Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.03.18
|Telefónica Deutschland Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|01.03.18
|Telefónica Deutschland Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.02.18
|Telefónica Deutschland Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.02.18
|Telefónica Deutschland Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|21.02.18
|Telefónica Deutschland Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Telefónica Deutschland AG (O2)
|4.40
|-5.23%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|11.04.18
|
Credit Suisse Group
Airbus Neutral
|11.04.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Telefónica Deutschland Sell
|11.04.18
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Harley-Davidson Neutral
|11.04.18
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Purple Innovation Outperform
|11.04.18
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
JetBlue Airways Market Perform
|11.04.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
TOTAL Hold
|11.04.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
ENI Buy
|11.04.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
BHP Billiton Buy
|11.04.18
|
Gabelli & Co
Lowes Companies Buy
|11.04.18
|
Gabelli & Co
Home Depot Buy
|11.04.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
T-Mobile US Conviction Buy
|11.04.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Deutsche Telekom buy
|11.04.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
SAP overweight
|11.04.18
|
Cascend Securities
Twitter Buy
|11.04.18
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Uniper Halten
|11.04.18
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
ElringKlinger Verkaufen
|11.04.18
|
Bernstein Research
Novo Nordisk market-perform
|11.04.18
|
Bernstein Research
Merck Outperform
|11.04.18
|
Bernstein Research
Bayer Outperform
|11.04.18
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
pbb Halten
|11.04.18
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Aareal Bank Halten
|11.04.18
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Snap Neutral
|11.04.18
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Netflix Buy
|11.04.18
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Commerzbank Verkaufen
|11.04.18
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Amazon Buy
|11.04.18
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Facebook Buy
|11.04.18
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy
|11.04.18
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Deutsche Bank Halten
|11.04.18
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
VMware Neutral
|11.04.18
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Tableau Softwar a Neutral
|11.04.18
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Oracle Neutral
|11.04.18
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Hortonworks Neutral
|11.04.18
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Cloudera Neutral
|11.04.18
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Box Neutral
|11.04.18
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Red Hat Buy
|11.04.18
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Workda a Buy
|11.04.18
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Salesforce Buy
|11.04.18
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Splunk Buy
|11.04.18
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
MongoDB Buy
|11.04.18
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Twili a Buy
|11.04.18
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Apple Buy
|11.04.18
|
Needham & Company, LLC
TechTarget Buy
|11.04.18
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Spirit Airlines Market Perform
|11.04.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Aerovironment Buy
|11.04.18
|
Scotia Howard Weil
PBF Energ a Sector Perform
|11.04.18
|
Scotia Howard Weil
Valero Energy Sector Perform
|11.04.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Netflix buy
|11.04.18
|
UBS AG
Fresenius Sell
|11.04.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Apple Outperform
|11.04.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
T-Mobile US Outperform