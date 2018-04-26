26.04.2018 15:44:46

TRI Pointe Homes LLC Hold

Der Analyst Gabelli & Co hat TRI Pointe Homes LLC von Buy auf "Hold" abgestuft.
Zusammenfassung: TRI Pointe Homes LLC Hold
Unternehmen:
TRI Pointe Homes LLC 		Analyst:
Gabelli & Co 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
13.57 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
downgrade 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu TRI Pointe Homes LLC

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu TRI Pointe Homes LLC

15:44 TRI Pointe Homes LLC Hold Gabelli & Co
05.01.18 TRI Pointe Homes LLC overweight Barclays Capital
29.12.17 TRI Pointe Homes LLC Outperform Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
26.10.17 TRI Pointe Homes LLC Buy Gabelli & Co
26.10.17 TRI Pointe Homes LLC Neutral BTIG Research

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TRI Pointe Homes LLC 16.76 -0.06% TRI Pointe Homes LLC

