Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
26.04.2018 15:44:46
TRI Pointe Homes LLC Hold
Der Analyst Gabelli & Co hat TRI Pointe Homes LLC von Buy auf "Hold" abgestuft.
|Zusammenfassung: TRI Pointe Homes LLC Hold
|Unternehmen:
TRI Pointe Homes LLC
|Analyst:
Gabelli & Co
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
13.57 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
downgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu TRI Pointe Homes LLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TRI Pointe Homes LLC
|16.76
|-0.06%
