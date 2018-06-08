Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
08.06.2018 19:00:09
TCF Financial Market Perform
Der Analyst BMO Capital Markets hat TCF Financial Corp. von Outperform auf "Market Perform" abgestuft.
|Zusammenfassung: TCF Financial Corp. Market Perform
|Unternehmen:
TCF Financial Corp.
|Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Market Perform
|Kurs*:
22.82 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
downgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu TCF Financial Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu TCF Financial Corp.mehr Analysen
|08.06.18
|TCF Financial Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|02.05.18
|TCF Financial Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|09.02.18
|TCF Financial Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|01.02.18
|TCF Financial Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.18
|TCF Financial overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.06.18
|TCF Financial Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|02.05.18
|TCF Financial Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|09.02.18
|TCF Financial Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|01.02.18
|TCF Financial Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.18
|TCF Financial overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.06.18
|TCF Financial Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|09.02.18
|TCF Financial Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|02.01.18
|TCF Financial overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.17
|TCF Financial Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.05.18
|TCF Financial Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|01.02.18
|TCF Financial Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.17
|TCF Financial Mkt Perform
|FBR & Co.
|20.01.17
|TCF Financial Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TCF Financial Corp.
|27.20
|0.78%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|08.06.18
|
Barclays Capital
Voya Financial Equal weight
|08.06.18
|
Barclays Capital
Athene Equal weight
|08.06.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Dialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
|08.06.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
Take Two Market Perform
|08.06.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
International Paper Outperform
|08.06.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
TCF Financial Market Perform
|08.06.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
Evelo Biosciences Outperform
|08.06.18
|
BMO Capital Markets
Gold Standard Ventures Outperform
|08.06.18
|
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
PayPal Outperform
|08.06.18
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
RWE kaufen
|08.06.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Viavi Solutions Hold
|08.06.18
|
UBS AG
Petroleo Brasileiro Neutral
|08.06.18
|
D.A. Davidson & Co.
Old National Bancor Neutral
|08.06.18
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
Eli Lilly and Overweight
|08.06.18
|
DZ BANK
Zalando Halten
|08.06.18
|
Lake Street
Chart Industries Buy
|08.06.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Nestlé Outperform
|08.06.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Deutsche Post Outperform
|08.06.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Stitch Fi a Hold
|08.06.18
|
Hovde Group
Pinnacle Financial Partners Outperform
|08.06.18
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Entegris Buy
|08.06.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
The Trade Des a Buy
|08.06.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
WPP 2012 Hold
|08.06.18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
ProSiebenSat1 Media buy
|08.06.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Monolithic Power Systems Buy
|08.06.18
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
Pfizer overweight
|08.06.18
|
Maxim Group
Dominos Pizza Hold
|08.06.18
|
Maxim Group
Sientra Hold
|08.06.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Conns Hold
|08.06.18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Livanova Buy
|08.06.18
|
UBS AG
Novo Nordisk buy
|08.06.18
|
Morgan Stanley
BMW Underweight
|08.06.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Volkswagen (VW) vz Equal-Weight
|08.06.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Daimler Equal-Weight
|08.06.18
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Neutral
|08.06.18
|
Bernstein Research
Deutsche Post market-perform
|08.06.18
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Wacker Neuson buy
|08.06.18
|
Morgan Stanley
Kering Equal-Weight
|08.06.18
|
Telsey Advisory Group
Ralph Lauren a Market Perform
|08.06.18
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
Monolithic Power Systems Outperform
|08.06.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Telefónica Underperform
|08.06.18
|
UBS AG
Kering buy
|08.06.18
|
Credit Suisse Group
HSBC Neutral
|08.06.18
|
Warburg Research
PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
|08.06.18
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Zalando Hold
|08.06.18
|
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Kering buy
|08.06.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|08.06.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Airbus buy
|08.06.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Lloyds Banking Group Sell
|08.06.18
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Kering buy