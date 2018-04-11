T-Mobile US Conviction Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Aktien von T-Mobile US angesichts eines Presseberichts über neuerliche Fusionsgespräche mit dem Konkurrenten Sprint auf der "Conviction Buy List" mit einem Kursziel von 74 US-Dollar belassen. Wegen des bedeutenden Synergiepotenzials wertete Analyst Brett Feldman mögliche Gespräche in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie positiv, verwies aber zugleich auf regulatorische Unsicherheiten. Zu einer Wahrscheinlichkeit, mit der eine Kombination der beiden US-Mobilfunker zustande kommen könnte, wollte sich der Experte aber nicht äußern./tih/la
Datum der Analyse: 11.04.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile US Inc Conviction Buy
|Unternehmen:
T-Mobile US Inc
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 74.00
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 63.32
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16.87%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 62.92
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17.61%
|Analyst Name::
Brett Feldman
|KGV*:
-
