11.04.2018 15:39:30

T-Mobile US Conviction Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Aktien von T-Mobile US angesichts eines Presseberichts über neuerliche Fusionsgespräche mit dem Konkurrenten Sprint auf der "Conviction Buy List" mit einem Kursziel von 74 US-Dollar belassen. Wegen des bedeutenden Synergiepotenzials wertete Analyst Brett Feldman mögliche Gespräche in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie positiv, verwies aber zugleich auf regulatorische Unsicherheiten. Zu einer Wahrscheinlichkeit, mit der eine Kombination der beiden US-Mobilfunker zustande kommen könnte, wollte sich der Experte aber nicht äußern./tih/la

Datum der Analyse: 11.04.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: T-Mobile US Inc Conviction Buy
Unternehmen:
T-Mobile US Inc 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 74.00
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 63.32 		Abst. Kursziel*:
16.87%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 62.92 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17.61%
Analyst Name::
Brett Feldman 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu T-Mobile US Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu T-Mobile US Incmehr Analysen

11.04.18 T-Mobile US Conviction Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.04.18 T-Mobile US Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11.04.18 T-Mobile US buy Deutsche Bank AG
12.02.18 T-Mobile US Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.02.18 T-Mobile US Neutral Nomura

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

T-Mobile US Inc 62.00 7.83% T-Mobile US Inc

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

11.04.18 Credit Suisse Group
Airbus Neutral
11.04.18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Telefónica Deutschland Sell
11.04.18 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Harley-Davidson Neutral
11.04.18 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
Purple Innovation Outperform
11.04.18 Cowen and Company, LLC
JetBlue Airways Market Perform
11.04.18 Deutsche Bank AG
TOTAL Hold
11.04.18 Deutsche Bank AG
ENI Buy
11.04.18 Deutsche Bank AG
BHP Billiton Buy
11.04.18 Gabelli & Co
Lowes Companies Buy
11.04.18 Gabelli & Co
Home Depot Buy
11.04.18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
T-Mobile US Conviction Buy
11.04.18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Deutsche Telekom buy
11.04.18 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
SAP overweight
11.04.18 Cascend Securities
Twitter Buy
11.04.18 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Uniper Halten
11.04.18 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
ElringKlinger Verkaufen
11.04.18 Bernstein Research
Novo Nordisk market-perform
11.04.18 Bernstein Research
Merck Outperform
11.04.18 Bernstein Research
Bayer Outperform
11.04.18 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
pbb Halten
11.04.18 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Aareal Bank Halten
11.04.18 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Snap Neutral
11.04.18 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Netflix Buy
11.04.18 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Commerzbank Verkaufen
11.04.18 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Amazon Buy
11.04.18 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Facebook Buy
11.04.18 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Alphabet A (ex Google) Buy
11.04.18 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Deutsche Bank Halten
11.04.18 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
VMware Neutral
11.04.18 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Tableau Softwar a Neutral
11.04.18 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Oracle Neutral
11.04.18 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Hortonworks Neutral
11.04.18 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Cloudera Neutral
11.04.18 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Box Neutral
11.04.18 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Red Hat Buy
11.04.18 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Workda a Buy
11.04.18 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Salesforce Buy
11.04.18 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Splunk Buy
11.04.18 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
MongoDB Buy
11.04.18 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Twili a Buy
11.04.18 Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Apple Buy
11.04.18 Needham & Company, LLC
TechTarget Buy
11.04.18 Cowen and Company, LLC
Spirit Airlines Market Perform
11.04.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Aerovironment Buy
11.04.18 Scotia Howard Weil
PBF Energ a Sector Perform
11.04.18 Scotia Howard Weil
Valero Energy Sector Perform
11.04.18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Netflix buy
11.04.18 UBS AG
Fresenius Sell
11.04.18 RBC Capital Markets
Apple Outperform
11.04.18 RBC Capital Markets
T-Mobile US Outperform

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB