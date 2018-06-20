20.06.2018 14:18:14

Starbucks Hold

Der Analyst Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. hat das Kursziel für Starbucks Corp. von 58 auf 55 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Starbucks Corp. Hold
Unternehmen:
Starbucks Corp. 		Analyst:
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 55.00
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
$ 57.43 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-4.23%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 52.22 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5.32%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Starbucks Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Starbucks Corp.mehr Analysen

14:18 Starbucks Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
12:27 Starbucks Market Perform Telsey Advisory Group
10:39 Starbucks Outperform RBC Capital Markets
13.04.18 Starbucks Market Perform Cowen and Company, LLC
29.03.18 Starbucks Neutral Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Starbucks Corp. 55.50 0.91% Starbucks Corp.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

08.06.18 Barclays Capital
Voya Financial Equal weight
08.06.18 Barclays Capital
Athene Equal weight
08.06.18 RBC Capital Markets
Dialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
08.06.18 BMO Capital Markets
Take Two Market Perform
08.06.18 BMO Capital Markets
International Paper Outperform
08.06.18 BMO Capital Markets
TCF Financial Market Perform
08.06.18 BMO Capital Markets
Evelo Biosciences Outperform
08.06.18 BMO Capital Markets
Gold Standard Ventures Outperform
08.06.18 Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
PayPal Outperform
08.06.18 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
RWE kaufen
08.06.18 Deutsche Bank AG
Viavi Solutions Hold
08.06.18 UBS AG
Petroleo Brasileiro Neutral
08.06.18 D.A. Davidson & Co.
Old National Bancor Neutral
08.06.18 Cantor Fitzgerald
Eli Lilly and Overweight
08.06.18 DZ BANK
Zalando Halten
08.06.18 Lake Street
Chart Industries Buy
08.06.18 RBC Capital Markets
Nestlé Outperform
08.06.18 RBC Capital Markets
Deutsche Post Outperform
08.06.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Stitch Fi a Hold
08.06.18 Hovde Group
Pinnacle Financial Partners Outperform
08.06.18 Needham & Company, LLC
Entegris Buy
08.06.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
The Trade Des a Buy
08.06.18 Deutsche Bank AG
WPP 2012 Hold
08.06.18 Deutsche Bank AG
ProSiebenSat1 Media buy
08.06.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Monolithic Power Systems Buy
08.06.18 Cantor Fitzgerald
Pfizer overweight
08.06.18 Maxim Group
Dominos Pizza Hold
08.06.18 Maxim Group
Sientra Hold
08.06.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Conns Hold
08.06.18 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Livanova Buy
08.06.18 UBS AG
Novo Nordisk buy
08.06.18 Morgan Stanley
BMW Underweight
08.06.18 Morgan Stanley
Volkswagen (VW) vz Equal-Weight
08.06.18 Morgan Stanley
Daimler Equal-Weight
08.06.18 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Neutral
08.06.18 Bernstein Research
Deutsche Post market-perform
08.06.18 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Wacker Neuson buy
08.06.18 Morgan Stanley
Kering Equal-Weight
08.06.18 Telsey Advisory Group
Ralph Lauren a Market Perform
08.06.18 Cowen and Company, LLC
Monolithic Power Systems Outperform
08.06.18 RBC Capital Markets
Telefónica Underperform
08.06.18 UBS AG
Kering buy
08.06.18 Credit Suisse Group
HSBC Neutral
08.06.18 Warburg Research
PATRIZIA Immobilien buy
08.06.18 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Zalando Hold
08.06.18 Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Kering buy
08.06.18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
08.06.18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Airbus buy
08.06.18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Lloyds Banking Group Sell
08.06.18 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Kering buy

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB