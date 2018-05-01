NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Spotify nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 190 US-Dollar belassen. Solide, wenn nicht gar herausragend seien die Ergebnisse im ersten Quartal gewesen, schrieb Analyst Douglas Anmuth in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Erwartungen am Markt für das erst kurze Zeit an der Börse gehandelte Unternehmen seien jedoch noch höher gewesen. Er sei für die Papiere des Anbieters von Streaming-Inhalten unverändert positiv gestimmt./bek/ajx



Datum der Analyse: 01.05.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.