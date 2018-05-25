25.05.2018 14:17:37

Shoe Carnival Buy

Der Analyst Pivotal Research Group hat das Kursziel für Shoe Carnival Inc. von 30 auf 31 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Shoe Carnival Inc. Buy
Unternehmen:
Shoe Carnival Inc. 		Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group 		Kursziel:
$ 31.00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
22.35 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
38.70%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 26.34 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17.69%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

14:17 Shoe Carnival Buy Pivotal Research Group
16.03.18 Shoe Carnival Buy Pivotal Research Group
21.11.17 Shoe Carnival Hold Pivotal Research Group
15.08.17 Shoe Carnival Outperform Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
10.01.17 Shoe Carnival Neutral Mizuho

