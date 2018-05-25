Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
25.05.2018 14:17:37
Shoe Carnival Buy
Der Analyst Pivotal Research Group hat das Kursziel für Shoe Carnival Inc. von 30 auf 31 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Shoe Carnival Inc. Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shoe Carnival Inc.
|Analyst:
Pivotal Research Group
|Kursziel:
$ 31.00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
22.35 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
38.70%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 26.34
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17.69%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
