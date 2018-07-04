NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für die B-Aktien von Royal Dutch Shell von 3040 auf 3130 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Große europäische Ölwerte dürften im zweiten Quartal den höchsten Free Cashflow seit fast einer Dekade und ein starkes Produktionswachstum vorweisen, schrieb Analyst Michele della Vigna in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Im zweiten Halbjahr sei aber noch mehr zu erwarten. Bei Shell erhoffe er sich aufgrund der laufenden Entschuldung eine Ankündigung von Aktienrückkäufen./tih/tos



Datum der Analyse: 04.07.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.