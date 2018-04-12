12.04.2018 12:44:02

Shell B buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für die B-Aktien von Royal Dutch Shell auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2980 Pence belassen. Die Quartalszahlen der europäischen Ölkonzerne dürften insgesamt sehr stark ausfallen und als Kurstreiber der betreffenden Aktien fungieren, schrieb Analyst Michele della Vigna in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Seine "Top Picks" im Sektor sind Total, Shell und Eni./edh

Datum der Analyse: 11.04.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shell PLC (Royal Dutch Shell) (B) buy
Unternehmen:
Shell PLC (Royal Dutch Shell) (B) 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
29.80 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
24.30 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
22.63%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
24.21 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23.09%
Analyst Name::
Michele della Vigna 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

12:44 Shel b buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.03.18 Shel b buy Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
05.02.18 Shel b buy Deutsche Bank AG
02.02.18 Shel b overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.02.18 Shel b buy S&P Capital IQ

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shell PLC (Royal Dutch Shell) (B) 32.97 7.43% Shell PLC (Royal Dutch Shell) (B)

