NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für die B-Aktien von Royal Dutch Shell auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 2980 Pence belassen. Die Quartalszahlen der europäischen Ölkonzerne dürften insgesamt sehr stark ausfallen und als Kurstreiber der betreffenden Aktien fungieren, schrieb Analyst Michele della Vigna in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Seine "Top Picks" im Sektor sind Total, Shell und Eni./edh



Datum der Analyse: 11.04.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.