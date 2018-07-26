26.07.2018 07:37:20

STMicroelectronics overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 23 Euro belassen. Die Prognose für die Marge im dritten Quartal habe die Erwartungen verfehlt schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die negative Kursreaktion hierauf sei aber übertrieben, sie habe wohl mehr mit der Marktpositionierung von Anlegern zu tun. Er hebe seine Schätzungen für den Chip-Hersteller an./bek/zb

Datum der Analyse: 26.07.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics N.V. overweight
Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
23.00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
18.81 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
22.28%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
18.79 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22.41%
Analyst Name::
Sandeep Deshpande 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

STMicroelectronics N.V. 23.01 0.00% STMicroelectronics N.V.

