STMicroelectronics overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 23 Euro belassen. Die Prognose für die Marge im dritten Quartal habe die Erwartungen verfehlt schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die negative Kursreaktion hierauf sei aber übertrieben, sie habe wohl mehr mit der Marktpositionierung von Anlegern zu tun. Er hebe seine Schätzungen für den Chip-Hersteller an./bek/zb
Datum der Analyse: 26.07.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics N.V. overweight
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
23.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
18.81 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22.28%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
18.79 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22.41%
|Analyst Name::
Sandeep Deshpande
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.mehr Analysen
|07:37
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.07.18
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.07.18
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.07.18
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.07.18
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Baader Bank
|07:37
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.07.18
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.07.18
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.07.18
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.07.18
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Baader Bank
|07:37
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.07.18
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.07.18
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.18
|STMicroelectronics buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|23.07.18
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.18
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
|26.04.18
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
|12.04.18
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
|12.03.18
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|UBS AG
|01.02.18
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.07.18
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.07.18
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Baader Bank
|16.05.18
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.05.18
|STMicroelectronics Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.04.18
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|STMicroelectronics N.V.
|23.01
|0.00%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|08:22
|
Deutsche Bank AG
SLM Solutions Hold
|08:14
|
Credit Suisse Group
ams Outperform
|08:09
|
Credit Suisse Group
Deutsche Post Underperform
|08:02
|
RBC Capital Markets
Telefónica Deutschland Underperform
|08:02
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
HOCHTIEF Hold
|08:00
|
RBC Capital Markets
Fraport Underperform
|07:59
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Deutsche Börse Sell
|07:37
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
STMicroelectronics overweight
|07:35
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Allianz overweight
|04:56
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Deutsche Bank Neutral
|25.07.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|25.07.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Deutsche Börse Neutral
|25.07.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aena Neutral
|25.07.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Fortum Sell
|25.07.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Santander overweight
|25.07.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Uniper Sell
|25.07.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
JUST EAT kaufen
|25.07.18
|
Bernstein Research
Fiat Chrysler (FCA) market-perform
|25.07.18
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Linde buy
|25.07.18
|
Baader Bank
NORMA Group buy
|25.07.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Coca-Cola Neutral
|25.07.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Facebook buy
|25.07.18
|
S&P Capital IQ
Deutsche Bank Sell
|25.07.18
|
DZ BANK
DWS (Deutsche Asset Management) Halten
|25.07.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
United Parcel Service Conviction Buy List
|25.07.18
|
BWS Financial
Inter Parfums Buy
|25.07.18
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
ams buy
|25.07.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Boeing Neutral
|25.07.18
|
Baader Bank
ams buy
|25.07.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Allianz Neutral
|25.07.18
|
UBS AG
Fiat Chrysler (FCA) buy
|25.07.18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Fiat Chrysler (FCA) overweight
|25.07.18
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline buy
|25.07.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Coca-Cola Outperform
|25.07.18
|
Cowen and Company, LLC
JetBlue Airways Market Perform
|25.07.18
|
Credit Suisse Group
Siltronic Outperform
|25.07.18
|
S&P Capital IQ
HOCHTIEF buy
|25.07.18
|
UBS AG
Vodafone Group buy
|25.07.18
|
UBS AG
Novo Nordisk buy
|25.07.18
|
Craig Hallum
STMicroelectronics Buy
|25.07.18
|
Needham & Company, LLC
CoStar Group Buy
|25.07.18
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Deutsche Bank Halten
|25.07.18
|
Lake Street
Knowles Buy
|25.07.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Glencore Outperform
|25.07.18
|
Warburg Research
Linde Hold
|25.07.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Telefónica Deutschland Underperform
|25.07.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Iberdrola SA Sector Perform
|25.07.18
|
RBC Capital Markets
Santander Sector Perform
|25.07.18
|
DZ BANK
Telefónica Deutschland Verkaufen
|25.07.18
|
Bernstein Research
Texas Instruments kaufen