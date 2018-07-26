NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 23 Euro belassen. Die Prognose für die Marge im dritten Quartal habe die Erwartungen verfehlt schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die negative Kursreaktion hierauf sei aber übertrieben, sie habe wohl mehr mit der Marktpositionierung von Anlegern zu tun. Er hebe seine Schätzungen für den Chip-Hersteller an./bek/zb



Datum der Analyse: 26.07.2018



