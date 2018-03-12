12.03.2018 15:18:22
STMicroelectronics Sell
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für STMicroelectronics nach einer hauseigenen Technologiekonferenz auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 15,50 Euro belassen. Der europäische Halbleiterhersteller habe über den aktuellen Zyklus und die Wachstumstreiber im laufenden Jahr etwas Zuversicht vermittelt, schrieb Analyst David Mulholland in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ck/ag
Datum der Analyse: 12.03.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics N.V. Sell
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
15.50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
19.91 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-22.15%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
19.97 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-22.38%
|Analyst Name::
David Mulholland
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
