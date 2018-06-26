HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für SAF-Holland nach einer Investorenkonferenz auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 22 Euro belassen. Der Lkw-Zulieferer sei auf gutem Wege, seine Effizienzprobleme in den USA in den Griff zu bekommen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Wahl in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem profitiere das Unternehmen vom allgemeinen Marktumfeld, aus dem es keinen Hinweis auf eine Verlangsamung gebe. Dies bedeute wiederum konstantes Wachstumspotenzial für SAF-Holland./tav/he



