SAF-Holland SA buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für SAF-Holland nach einer Investorenkonferenz auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 22 Euro belassen. Der Lkw-Zulieferer sei auf gutem Wege, seine Effizienzprobleme in den USA in den Griff zu bekommen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Wahl in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem profitiere das Unternehmen vom allgemeinen Marktumfeld, aus dem es keinen Hinweis auf eine Verlangsamung gebe. Dies bedeute wiederum konstantes Wachstumspotenzial für SAF-Holland./tav/he
Datum der Analyse: 26.06.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: SAF-Holland SA buy
|Unternehmen:
SAF-Holland SA
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
22.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
13.76 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
59.92%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
13.74 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
60.12%
|Analyst Name::
Alexander Wahl
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu SAF-Holland SAmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SAF-Holland SAmehr Analysen
|26.06.18
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Warburg Research
|18.06.18
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Warburg Research
|12.06.18
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|24.05.18
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.05.18
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SAF-Holland SA
|17.41
|-9.70%
