FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat SAF-Holland anlässlicher zweier Zukäufe auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 22 Euro belassen. Nach der Mehrheitsübernahme des italienischen Kupplungssystemspezialisten Orlandi setze der Lkw-Zulieferer mit dem Kauf des indischen Achsenherstellers York Transport Equipment seine Wachstumsstrategie fort, schrieb Analyst Hans-Joachim Heimbürger in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der zyklische Aufschwung in Nordamerika und das strukturelle Wachstum in China seien noch nicht vollständig im Aktienkurs eingepreist./gl/edh



Datum der Analyse: 21.03.2018



