SAF-Holland SA buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat SAF-Holland anlässlicher zweier Zukäufe auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 22 Euro belassen. Nach der Mehrheitsübernahme des italienischen Kupplungssystemspezialisten Orlandi setze der Lkw-Zulieferer mit dem Kauf des indischen Achsenherstellers York Transport Equipment seine Wachstumsstrategie fort, schrieb Analyst Hans-Joachim Heimbürger in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der zyklische Aufschwung in Nordamerika und das strukturelle Wachstum in China seien noch nicht vollständig im Aktienkurs eingepreist./gl/edh
Datum der Analyse: 21.03.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: SAF-Holland SA buy
|Unternehmen:
SAF-Holland SA
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
22.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
17.80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23.60%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
17.93 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22.70%
|Analyst Name::
Hans-Joachim Heimbürger
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu SAF-Holland SAmehr Nachrichten
|
07:29
|DGAP-News: SAF-Holland SA (EQS Group)
|
07:29
|DGAP-News: SAF-Holland SA (EQS Group)
|
16.03.18
|DGAP-News: SAF-Holland SA (EQS Group)
|
16.03.18
|DGAP-News: SAF-Holland SA (EQS Group)
|
16.03.18
|DGAP-News: SAF-Holland SA (EQS Group)
|
16.03.18
|DGAP-News: SAF-Holland SA (EQS Group)
|
26.02.18
|Lkw-Zulieferer: Zusammenlegung von US-Werken belastet SAF-Holland (Handelsblatt)
|
26.02.18
|DGAP-News: SAF-Holland SA (EQS Group)
Analysen zu SAF-Holland SAmehr Analysen
|16:16
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:57
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Commerzbank AG
|19.03.18
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.03.18
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.03.18
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Commerzbank AG
|16:16
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:57
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Commerzbank AG
|19.03.18
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.03.18
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.03.18
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Commerzbank AG
|16:16
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:57
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Commerzbank AG
|19.03.18
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.03.18
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.03.18
|SAF-Holland SA buy
|Commerzbank AG
|27.02.18
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.02.18
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.01.18
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.01.18
|SAF-Holland SA Hold
|HSBC
|17.10.17
|SAF-Holland SA Neutral
|BNP PARIBAS
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SAF-Holland SA
|20.24
|-5.86%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|18:57
|
Pivotal Research Group
Nike Hold
|17:32
|
Barclays Capital
Salesforce overweight
|17:32
|
Barclays Capital
Aflac Equal weight
|17:21
|
Barclays Capital
Gates Industrial Equal weight
|16:47
|
Morgan Stanley
GEA overweight
|16:19
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
TAKKT Hold
|16:16
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
SAF-Holland SA buy
|16:13
|
DZ BANK
AIXTRON Halten
|15:25
|
UBS AG
Rio Tinto buy
|15:22
|
UBS AG
Eni buy
|15:21
|
UBS AG
Alstom buy
|15:19
|
UBS AG
LEONI Sell
|15:15
|
Warburg Research
AIXTRON Sell
|14:59
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
PUMA Hold
|14:57
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Porsche vz Hold
|14:52
|
Barclays Capital
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft overweight
|14:47
|
Oddo Seydler Bank AG
LEONI buy
|14:39
|
Independent Research GmbH
Porsche vz Halten
|14:32
|
UBS AG
Salzgitter Neutral
|14:32
|
UBS AG
innogy Neutral
|14:21
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Fraport Halten
|14:18
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Roche Hold
|14:16
|
Deutsche Bank AG
LafargeHolcim Hold
|14:05
|
Bernstein Research
Merck Outperform
|14:02
|
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
NORMA Group buy
|14:00
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
NORMA Group Hold
|14:00
|
Independent Research GmbH
STADA Halten
|13:58
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Anheuser-Busch InBev buy
|13:57
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
LEONI Reduce
|13:57
|
Commerzbank AG
SAF-Holland SA buy
|13:56
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
FUCHS PETROLUB Reduce
|13:55
|
Commerzbank AG
PUMA Reduce
|13:52
|
Commerzbank AG
Fraport Hold
|13:49
|
Commerzbank AG
NORMA Group Hold
|13:44
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
FUCHS PETROLUB Halten
|13:43
|
Bernstein Research
Bayer Outperform
|13:33
|
Independent Research GmbH
PUMA Halten
|13:20
|
H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Buy
|13:19
|
Independent Research GmbH
LEONI Halten
|13:19
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
National General Buy
|13:17
|
Independent Research GmbH
FUCHS PETROLUB Halten
|13:14
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
PUMA buy
|12:55
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
BMW Sell
|12:55
|
Bernstein Research
BMW market-perform
|12:41
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Instructure Buy
|12:39
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Arena Pharmaceuticals Buy
|12:38
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Lennox International Hold
|12:36
|
Mizuho
Pacira Pharmaceuticals Neutral
|12:34
|
Telsey Advisory Group
Childrens Place Retail Stores Outperform
|12:28
|
B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Xcerra Buy