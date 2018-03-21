21.03.2018 16:16:03

SAF-Holland SA buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat SAF-Holland anlässlicher zweier Zukäufe auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 22 Euro belassen. Nach der Mehrheitsübernahme des italienischen Kupplungssystemspezialisten Orlandi setze der Lkw-Zulieferer mit dem Kauf des indischen Achsenherstellers York Transport Equipment seine Wachstumsstrategie fort, schrieb Analyst Hans-Joachim Heimbürger in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der zyklische Aufschwung in Nordamerika und das strukturelle Wachstum in China seien noch nicht vollständig im Aktienkurs eingepreist./gl/edh

Datum der Analyse: 21.03.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

SAF-Holland SA buy
Unternehmen:
SAF-Holland SA 		Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux 		Kursziel:
22.00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
17.80 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
23.60%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
17.93 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22.70%
Analyst Name::
Hans-Joachim Heimbürger 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

