Rio Tinto buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 4600 auf 4700 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/bek

Datum der Analyse: 18.04.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto plc buy
Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
47.00 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
38.26 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
22.83%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
38.78 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21.21%
Analyst Name::
Patrick Jones 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

