Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
18.04.2018 08:21:14
Rio Tinto buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto von 4600 auf 4700 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Patrick Jones in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/bek
Datum der Analyse: 18.04.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto plc buy
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
47.00 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
38.26 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22.83%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
38.78 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21.21%
|Analyst Name::
Patrick Jones
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plcmehr Analysen
|08:21
|Rio Tinto buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07:39
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.04.18
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.04.18
|Rio Tinto buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.04.18
|Rio Tinto buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rio Tinto plc
|48.83
|-2.35%
