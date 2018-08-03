FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Commerzbank hat das Kursziel für Rheinmetall nach Zahlen von 135 auf 130 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Er habe die Verzögerung bei einem Rüstungsauftrag bei der Bewertung berücksichtigt, schrieb Analyst Sebastian Growe in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Zahlen für das zweite Quartal mit dem Jahresausblick hätten am Markt indes für Verwirrung gesorgt. Anleger sorgten sich, dass das Wachstumsziel für das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) zu ambitioniert sein könnte. Allerdings werde das Autozuliefergeschäft wohl kaum einbrechen und die Kunden der Rüstungssparte verschöben keine bereits festgelegten Lieferungen./mis/la



Datum der Analyse: 03.08.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.