Rheinmetall buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Commerzbank hat das Kursziel für Rheinmetall nach Zahlen von 135 auf 130 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Er habe die Verzögerung bei einem Rüstungsauftrag bei der Bewertung berücksichtigt, schrieb Analyst Sebastian Growe in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Zahlen für das zweite Quartal mit dem Jahresausblick hätten am Markt indes für Verwirrung gesorgt. Anleger sorgten sich, dass das Wachstumsziel für das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) zu ambitioniert sein könnte. Allerdings werde das Autozuliefergeschäft wohl kaum einbrechen und die Kunden der Rüstungssparte verschöben keine bereits festgelegten Lieferungen./mis/la
Datum der Analyse: 03.08.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Rheinmetall AG buy
|Unternehmen:
Rheinmetall AG
|Analyst:
Commerzbank AG
|Kursziel:
130.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
100.65 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
29.16%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
99.74 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30.34%
|Analyst Name::
Sebastian Growe
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Rheinmetall AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Rheinmetall AGmehr Analysen
|15:10
|Rheinmetall buy
|Commerzbank AG
|12:17
|Rheinmetall buy
|UBS AG
|11:00
|Rheinmetall Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:47
|Rheinmetall buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10:43
|Rheinmetall Hold
|S&P Capital IQ
|15:10
|Rheinmetall buy
|Commerzbank AG
|12:17
|Rheinmetall buy
|UBS AG
|11:00
|Rheinmetall Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:47
|Rheinmetall buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10:43
|Rheinmetall Hold
|S&P Capital IQ
|15:10
|Rheinmetall buy
|Commerzbank AG
|12:17
|Rheinmetall buy
|UBS AG
|10:47
|Rheinmetall buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|02.08.18
|Rheinmetall buy
|UBS AG
|02.08.18
|Rheinmetall buy
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|25.01.17
|Rheinmetall Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:00
|Rheinmetall Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:43
|Rheinmetall Hold
|S&P Capital IQ
|07:54
|Rheinmetall Hold
|HSBC
|02.08.18
|Rheinmetall Neutral
|equinet AG
|19.07.18
|Rheinmetall Neutral
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rheinmetall AG
|115.00
|-0.39%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|16:43
|
Seaport Global Securities
Universal Forest Products Buy
|16:13
|
Needham & Company, LLC
CDW Buy
|16:12
|
Telsey Advisory Group
MGM Resorts International Market Perform
|16:01
|
Needham & Company, LLC
Control4 Buy
|15:54
|
Needham & Company, LLC
TripAdvisor Hold
|15:15
|
Laidlaw
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Hold
|15:12
|
Lake Street
AMN Healthcare Services Buy
|15:10
|
Commerzbank AG
Rheinmetall buy
|15:10
|
Lake Street
Trupanion Buy
|15:06
|
Commerzbank AG
MTU Aero Engines buy
|14:59
|
Credit Suisse Group
ProSiebenSat1 Media Underperform
|14:55
|
Credit Suisse Group
EON Neutral
|14:46
|
Credit Suisse Group
BMW Outperform
|14:43
|
The Benchmark Company
Veeco Instruments Hold
|14:41
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Siemens kaufen
|14:30
|
S&P Capital IQ
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Sell
|14:23
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Zoeti a Buy
|14:23
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
YRC Worldwide Buy
|14:23
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Watts Water Technologies Buy
|14:23
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Trupanion Buy
|14:22
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
TripAdvisor Hold
|14:22
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Treehouse Foods Hold
|14:22
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Teradata Buy
|14:22
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Symantec Hold
|14:22
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Summit Material a Buy
|14:21
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Shell Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units Hold
|14:21
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Scientific Games Hold
|14:21
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Obalon Therapeutics Hold
|14:21
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
NOW Buy
|14:21
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
MRC Global Buy
|14:20
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
MGM Resorts International Hold
|14:19
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Glaukos Hold
|14:19
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Funk a Buy
|14:18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
FreightCar America Hold
|14:18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Floor & Decor Hold
|14:18
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
EOG Resources Buy
|14:17
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
CyrusOne Buy
|14:17
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Church & Dwight Hold
|14:17
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
CH Robinson Worldwide Buy
|14:17
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Bluegreen Vacations Buy
|14:17
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Biomarin Pharmaceutical Buy
|14:16
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Nu Skin Enterprises Hold
|14:14
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Hold
|14:13
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Essex Property Trust Buy
|14:11
|
D.A. Davidson & Co.
Arista Networks Buy
|14:11
|
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Antero Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units Hold
|14:10
|
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Valvoline Buy
|14:07
|
Craig Hallum
Immersion Hold
|13:54
|
D.A. Davidson & Co.
Acacia Communications Neutral
|13:52
|
Chardan Capital Markets
Teladoc Buy