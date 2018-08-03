03.08.2018 15:10:43

Rheinmetall buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Commerzbank hat das Kursziel für Rheinmetall nach Zahlen von 135 auf 130 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Er habe die Verzögerung bei einem Rüstungsauftrag bei der Bewertung berücksichtigt, schrieb Analyst Sebastian Growe in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Zahlen für das zweite Quartal mit dem Jahresausblick hätten am Markt indes für Verwirrung gesorgt. Anleger sorgten sich, dass das Wachstumsziel für das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) zu ambitioniert sein könnte. Allerdings werde das Autozuliefergeschäft wohl kaum einbrechen und die Kunden der Rüstungssparte verschöben keine bereits festgelegten Lieferungen./mis/la

Datum der Analyse: 03.08.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rheinmetall AG buy
Unternehmen:
Rheinmetall AG 		Analyst:
Commerzbank AG 		Kursziel:
130.00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
100.65 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
29.16%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
99.74 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30.34%
Analyst Name::
Sebastian Growe 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rheinmetall AG 115.00 -0.39% Rheinmetall AG

