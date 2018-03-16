16.03.2018 08:13:29

Rheinmetall Hold

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Rheinmetall nach endgültigen Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 106 Euro belassen. Der Fokus habe auf dem Ausblick des Autozulieferers und Rüstungsunternehmens gelegen, der aber keine Überraschungen beinhaltet habe, schrieb Analyst Christoph Laskawi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ck/ag

Datum der Analyse: 16.03.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rheinmetall AG Hold
Unternehmen:
Rheinmetall AG 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
106.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
111.90 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-5.27%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
110.80 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4.33%
Analyst Name::
Christoph Laskawi 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

14.03.18 Rheinmetall Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
14.03.18 Rheinmetall buy Commerzbank AG
02.03.18 Rheinmetall buy S&P Capital IQ
02.03.18 Rheinmetall Halten Independent Research GmbH
02.03.18 Rheinmetall Halten Independent Research GmbH

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rheinmetall AG 127.60 0.63% Rheinmetall AG

