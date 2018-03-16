16.03.2018 08:13:29
Rheinmetall Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Rheinmetall nach endgültigen Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 106 Euro belassen. Der Fokus habe auf dem Ausblick des Autozulieferers und Rüstungsunternehmens gelegen, der aber keine Überraschungen beinhaltet habe, schrieb Analyst Christoph Laskawi in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ck/ag
Datum der Analyse: 16.03.2018
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 34 b WpHG für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Rheinmetall AG Hold
|Unternehmen:
Rheinmetall AG
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
106.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
111.90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-5.27%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
110.80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4.33%
|Analyst Name::
Christoph Laskawi
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
