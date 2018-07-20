Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
20.07.2018 18:41:28
QTS Realty Trust A Outperform
Der Analyst BMO Capital Markets hat die Einstufung für QTS Realty Trust Inc (A) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 51 USD belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: QTS Realty Trust Inc (A) Outperform
|Unternehmen:
QTS Realty Trust Inc (A)
|Analyst:
BMO Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
$ 51.00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
$ 41.08
|Abst. Kursziel*:
24.15%
|Rating update:
initiated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 41.30
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23.49%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu QTS Realty Trust Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu QTS Realty Trust Inc (A)mehr Analysen
|20.07.18
|QTS Realty Trus a Outperform
|BMO Capital Markets
|17.07.18
|QTS Realty Trus a Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|31.01.17
|QTS Realty Trus a Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|21.07.16
|QTS Realty Trus a buy
|SunTrust
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|QTS Realty Trust Inc (A)
|41.30
|-0.15%
