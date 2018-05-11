11.05.2018 14:48:51

Q2 Neutral

Der Analyst BTIG Research hat Q2 Holdings Inc von Buy auf "Neutral" abgestuft.
Zusammenfassung: Q2 Holdings Inc Neutral
Unternehmen:
Q2 Holdings Inc 		Analyst:
BTIG Research 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
49.01 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
downgrade 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

14:48 Q2 Neutral BTIG Research
16.02.18 Q2 Buy Needham & Company, LLC
03.11.17 Q2 Outperform RBC Capital Markets
17.02.17 Q2 Buy Needham & Company, LLC
10.01.17 Q2 Buy Loop Capital

