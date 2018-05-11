Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
11.05.2018 14:48:51
Q2 Neutral
Der Analyst BTIG Research hat Q2 Holdings Inc von Buy auf "Neutral" abgestuft.
|Zusammenfassung: Q2 Holdings Inc Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Q2 Holdings Inc
|Analyst:
BTIG Research
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
49.01 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
downgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Q2 Holdings Inc
|56.45
|-3.42%
