05.04.2018 20:36:47

Prothena Overweight

Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat das Kursziel für Prothena Corporation PLC von 70 auf 50 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Prothena Corporation PLC overweight
Unternehmen:
Prothena Corporation PLC 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
$ 50.00
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
33.20 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
50.60%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 40.15 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24.53%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Prothena Corporation PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Prothena Corporation PLCmehr Analysen

05.04.18 Prothena overweight Barclays Capital
20.11.17 Prothena Neutral Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
29.09.17 Prothena Buy BTIG Research
12.04.17 Prothena Overweight Cantor Fitzgerald
02.03.17 Prothena Buy Instinet

