Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
05.04.2018 20:36:47
Prothena Overweight
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat das Kursziel für Prothena Corporation PLC von 70 auf 50 USD gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Prothena Corporation PLC overweight
|Unternehmen:
Prothena Corporation PLC
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
$ 50.00
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
33.20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
50.60%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 40.15
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24.53%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Prothena Corporation PLCmehr Nachrichten
