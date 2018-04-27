27.04.2018 17:29:12

Proofpoint Outperform

Der Analyst Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. hat das Kursziel für Proofpoint Inc von 130 auf 136 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen.
Zusammenfassung: Proofpoint Inc Outperform
Unternehmen:
Proofpoint Inc 		Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. 		Kursziel:
$ 136.00
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
98.03 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
38.73%
Rating update:
reiterated 		Kurs aktuell:
$ 117.23 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16.01%
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Proofpoint Inc 117.50 -4.99% Proofpoint Inc

