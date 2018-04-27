Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
27.04.2018 17:29:12
Proofpoint Outperform
Der Analyst Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. hat das Kursziel für Proofpoint Inc von 130 auf 136 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen.
|Zusammenfassung: Proofpoint Inc Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Proofpoint Inc
|Analyst:
Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 136.00
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
98.03 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
38.73%
|Rating update:
reiterated
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 117.23
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16.01%
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Proofpoint Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Proofpoint Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Proofpoint Inc
|117.50
|-4.99%
