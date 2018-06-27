NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) von 28,50 auf 26,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Markt sei für den Beleuchtungsspezialisten derzeit schwierig, so dass die Jahresziele gefährdet seien, schrieb Analyst Andreas Willi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Mit seinen Schätzungen für das zweite Quartal liege er unter den Konsenserwartungen./ajx/la



Datum der Analyse: 27.06.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.