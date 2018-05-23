23.05.2018 17:12:19

Parsley Energy A Buy

Der Analyst Seaport Global Securities hat Parsley Energy Inc (A) von Neutral auf "Buy" hochgestuft.
Zusammenfassung: Parsley Energy Inc (A) Buy
Unternehmen:
Parsley Energy Inc (A) 		Analyst:
Seaport Global Securities 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
26.53 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
upgrade 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Parsley Energy Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Parsley Energy Inc (A)mehr Analysen

17:12 Parsley Energ a Buy Seaport Global Securities
23.02.18 Parsley Energ a Outperform Imperial Capital
16.02.18 Parsley Energ a Hold NatAlliance Securities
16.02.18 Parsley Energ a Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.02.18 Parsley Energ a Buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Parsley Energy Inc (A) 30.31 -5.14% Parsley Energy Inc (A)

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

18:24 Baader Bank
Givaudan buy
18:24 Baader Bank
Symrise buy
18:23 Baader Bank
Wirecard buy
17:12 Seaport Global Securities
WPX Energ a Buy
17:12 Seaport Global Securities
Parsley Energ a Buy
17:12 Seaport Global Securities
Newfield Exploration Buy
16:39 Macquarie Research
ProSiebenSat1 Media Underperform
16:37 Macquarie Research
Vivendi Outperform
16:32 Commerzbank AG
Tele Columbus Hold
16:29 HSBC
Iberdrola SA Hold
15:45 Commerzbank AG
Grand City Properties neutral
15:34 Citigroup Corp.
Yara International ASA Sell
15:34 DZ BANK
Dürr Halten
15:25 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ExxonMobil Neutral
15:21 Citigroup Corp.
K+S Sell
15:17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Barclays Neutral
15:16 Oddo Seydler Bank AG
EVOTEC buy
15:04 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Intuit Hold
15:00 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Zurich Insurance Conviction Buy List
14:47 DZ BANK
CTS Eventim kaufen
14:46 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Rheinmetall kaufen
14:38 Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Ctripcom Outperform
14:32 Needham & Company, LLC
Micron Technology Strong Buy
14:31 Maxim Group
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Buy
14:30 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Dycom Industries Buy
14:26 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Southwestern Energy Hold
14:26 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Range Resources Buy
14:25 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Quantenna Communications Buy
14:25 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Gulfport Energy Buy
14:24 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
EQT Buy
14:24 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Eclipse Resources Hold
14:24 Telsey Advisory Group
Urban Outfitters Market Perform
14:24 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Comstock Resources Hold
14:21 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Consol Energy Hold
14:21 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Cabot Oil & Gas Hold
14:20 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Antero Resources Buy
14:09 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
CTS Eventim kaufen
14:00 Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Hold
13:52 H.C. Wainwright & Co.
Cesca Therapeutics Buy
13:50 First Analysis Securities
Intuit Underweight
13:44 B. Riley FBR, Inc.
Freeport-McMoRan Buy
12:53 Telsey Advisory Group
TJX Cos Market Perform
12:51 Cowen and Company, LLC
Silicon Motion Technology Market Perform
12:48 Cowen and Company, LLC
Cypress Semiconductor Outperform
12:47 Cowen and Company, LLC
Integrated Device Technology Outperform
12:39 UBS AG
Schneider Electric Neutral
11:58 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
FUCHS PETROLUB Halten
11:47 Commerzbank AG
Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
11:47 Commerzbank AG
Hornbach Hold
11:46 Commerzbank AG
GEA Reduce

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB