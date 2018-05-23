Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
23.05.2018 17:12:19
Parsley Energy A Buy
Der Analyst Seaport Global Securities hat Parsley Energy Inc (A) von Neutral auf "Buy" hochgestuft.
|Zusammenfassung: Parsley Energy Inc (A) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Parsley Energy Inc (A)
|Analyst:
Seaport Global Securities
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
26.53 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
upgrade
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
-
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Parsley Energy Inc (A)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Parsley Energy Inc (A)
|30.31
|-5.14%
